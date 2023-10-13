New Nonprofit Fundraising Strategy Presented to Canadian Small Charity Professionals at CanadaHelps 2023 Master Class

The Charity Hub Logo - Liquidate for a Cause Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of The Charity Hub

Title sponsor The Charity Hub Presented How Charities Can Expand Corporate Partnerships Through Product Donations to Increase Cash for Their Cause

We are proud to support charity professionals with their learning and present a new fundraising strategy to help them deepen corporate connections.” — Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of The Charity Hub

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charity Hub (TCH) sponsored the September CanadaHelps Small Charities Master Class webinar series to help Canadian nonprofit professionals gain practical skills and strategies to help charities thrive. TCH’s Founder & CEO Dave Rolleston presented his keynote 'How Charities Can Expand Corporate Partnerships Through Product Donations' and shared how TCH unites corporations and charities by turning excess inventory into cash donations for charitable causes.

Dave’s keynote presentation highlighted how:

- Charities can turn corporate product donations into cash for their cause, in partnership with TCH, while requiring NO warehouse storage, NO additional resources, and at NO cost for the charity and corporate supplier.

- TCH’s unique Triple Impact Effect − liquidate, sustain, and donate – helps nonprofits increase charitable funds and help corporations responsibly deal with obsolete stock and support their Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance goals.

- TCH works directly with suppliers to arrange and pay for product pick-up and shipping, promotes inventory opportunities to its global buyer network, responsibly liquidates products without impacting the supplier’s regular distribution channels, and then donates 50% of its net profits to the charity that referred the corporate supplier.

“Partnering with CanadaHelps and sponsoring this event was an amazing experience. The event was well organized and attended providing valuable resources and tools for small and medium-sized charity professionals,” says Dave Rolleston. “With the demand for community services increasing while donations are decreasing, charities are always challenged to do more on a limited budget. We are proud to support charity professionals with their learning and present a new fundraising strategy to help them deepen corporate connections.”

The Master Class was popular and well-attended by Canadian charity professionals with over 3,600 registrations – a 192% increase compared to the inaugural 2022 event. TCH’s $35k sponsorship provided daily cash draw prizes for attending charities including Calgary Wildlife, Shelter Canada, and Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services along with several others.

DISCOVERY TCH’S CHARITY PARTNER PROGRAM

For Canadian and US-based charities interested in learning how corporate product donations can elevate fundraising efforts, request information about TCH’s Charity Partner Program by visiting The Charity Hub’s website.

ABOUT THE CHARITY HUB

The Charity Hub (TCH) provides a service that unites corporations and charities by turning excess inventory into impact. TCH is a Liquidator for Good that helps global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers turn their obsolete, refurbished, and customer-returned inventory into cash donations for charity through responsible and strategic product liquidation. TCH coordinates all inventory logistics, sells goods to its global buyer network, and then donates 50% of its net profits to the suppliers’ chosen cause. TCH’s unique Triple Impact Effect − liquidate, sustain, and donate − helps companies elevate their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) profiles. To learn more about turning excess into impact, visit THECHARITYHUB.COM.

