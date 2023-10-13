New Nonprofit Fundraising Strategy Presented to Canadian Small Charity Professionals at CanadaHelps 2023 Master Class

The Charity Hub Logo

The Charity Hub Logo - Liquidate for a Cause

Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of The Charity Hub

Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of The Charity Hub

Title sponsor The Charity Hub Presented How Charities Can Expand Corporate Partnerships Through Product Donations to Increase Cash for Their Cause

We are proud to support charity professionals with their learning and present a new fundraising strategy to help them deepen corporate connections.”
— Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of The Charity Hub

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charity Hub (TCH) sponsored the September CanadaHelps Small Charities Master Class webinar series to help Canadian nonprofit professionals gain practical skills and strategies to help charities thrive. TCH’s Founder & CEO Dave Rolleston presented his keynote 'How Charities Can Expand Corporate Partnerships Through Product Donations' and shared how TCH unites corporations and charities by turning excess inventory into cash donations for charitable causes.

Dave’s keynote presentation highlighted how:
- Charities can turn corporate product donations into cash for their cause, in partnership with TCH, while requiring NO warehouse storage, NO additional resources, and at NO cost for the charity and corporate supplier.
- TCH’s unique Triple Impact Effect − liquidate, sustain, and donate – helps nonprofits increase charitable funds and help corporations responsibly deal with obsolete stock and support their Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance goals.
- TCH works directly with suppliers to arrange and pay for product pick-up and shipping, promotes inventory opportunities to its global buyer network, responsibly liquidates products without impacting the supplier’s regular distribution channels, and then donates 50% of its net profits to the charity that referred the corporate supplier.

“Partnering with CanadaHelps and sponsoring this event was an amazing experience. The event was well organized and attended providing valuable resources and tools for small and medium-sized charity professionals,” says Dave Rolleston. “With the demand for community services increasing while donations are decreasing, charities are always challenged to do more on a limited budget. We are proud to support charity professionals with their learning and present a new fundraising strategy to help them deepen corporate connections.”

The Master Class was popular and well-attended by Canadian charity professionals with over 3,600 registrations – a 192% increase compared to the inaugural 2022 event. TCH’s $35k sponsorship provided daily cash draw prizes for attending charities including Calgary Wildlife, Shelter Canada, and Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services along with several others.

DISCOVERY TCH’S CHARITY PARTNER PROGRAM
For Canadian and US-based charities interested in learning how corporate product donations can elevate fundraising efforts, request information about TCH’s Charity Partner Program by visiting The Charity Hub’s website.

ABOUT THE CHARITY HUB
The Charity Hub (TCH) provides a service that unites corporations and charities by turning excess inventory into impact. TCH is a Liquidator for Good that helps global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers turn their obsolete, refurbished, and customer-returned inventory into cash donations for charity through responsible and strategic product liquidation. TCH coordinates all inventory logistics, sells goods to its global buyer network, and then donates 50% of its net profits to the suppliers’ chosen cause. TCH’s unique Triple Impact Effect − liquidate, sustain, and donate − helps companies elevate their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) profiles. To learn more about turning excess into impact, visit THECHARITYHUB.COM.

Dave Rolleston
The Charity Hub
+1 250-878-8855
info@thecharityhub.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

How The Charity Hub Helps Charities

You just read:

New Nonprofit Fundraising Strategy Presented to Canadian Small Charity Professionals at CanadaHelps 2023 Master Class

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dave Rolleston
The Charity Hub
+1 250-878-8855 info@thecharityhub.com
Company/Organization
The Charity Hub
9 – 3151 Lakeshore Road Suite # 135
Kelowna, British Columbia, V1W 3S9
Canada
+1 833-588-8333
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Charity Hub (TCH) offers a unique triple-impact liquidation solution that helps companies support their corporate social responsibility and raise their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) profile by turning excess and unwanted inventory into charitable donations. As a Liquidator for Good, TCH makes it easy for global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers to responsibly liquidate inventory by coordinating all logistics and sales, and then donating 50% of TCH’s net profits to the suppliers’ preferred charity. In 18 months’ time, The Charity Hub has created over $400,000 in charitable funds and prevented hundreds of trailer loads from ending up in landfills. Our expertise is moving inventory, our power is giving back. To learn more about turning excess into impact and liquidating for a good cause, contact https://thecharityhub.ca/.

The Charity Hub

More From This Author
New Nonprofit Fundraising Strategy Presented to Canadian Small Charity Professionals at CanadaHelps 2023 Master Class
The Charity Hub Challenges US and Canadian Corporations to Turn Excess into Impact for Charity for 2023 Holiday Season
The Charity Hub and Brightpearl by Sage Partner to Help Clients Responsibly Deal with Excess Inventory
View All Stories From This Author