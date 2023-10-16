The 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 148,000 individuals and generate over $76.4 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 18th, 2024 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Wisconsin business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Wisconsin business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 18th 2024, will be held at Fiserv Forum. Fiserv Forum is located in Milwaukee, WI. Home of the Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum is designed to reflect the heritage, history, and personality of Milwaukee. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Wisconsin community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.
Phillip Aiello
Mandel Group Inc.
Dean Amhaus
The Water Council
Ayla Annac
InvivoSciences Inc.
Amanda Baltz
Spaulding Medical LLC
Jim Banovich
Marsh Electronics Inc.
Mark Becker
Geneva10 Fulfillment
James Beré
Alta Resources
Ashwani Bhatia
BayCare Clinic LLP
Patrick Booth
CCB Technology
Angela Breitbach
Radius Packaging
Kate Brewer
Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency Inc.
Craig Briess
Briess Industries Inc.
Marty Brooks
Wisconsin Center District
Chytania Brown
Employ Milwaukee Inc.
Matthew Burow
Catalyst Construction
Laurie Butz
Capital Credit Union
Héctor Colón
Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS)
Robert Cordova
Milwaukee Bucks
DeVona Wright Cottrell
GMR Marketing
Lafayette Crump
City of Milwaukee
Mark Cuddeback
Non Typical Inc.
Jodi Czernejewski
inFORME healthcare
Coreen Dicus-Johnson
Network Health
Paul Eberle
Husch Blackwell
Joe Erato
Spaulding Clinical Research
Steve Everett Jr.
Timber Creek
Kris Falkner
Server Products
Kristin Ferge
Capri Communities
Ryan Festerling
QPS Employment Group
Patrick Flesch
Gordon Flesch Company
Eduardo Garza
The Center For Veterans Issues Inc.
Joe Gehrke
Kesslers Diamond Center Inc.
Michelle Graham
UnitedHealthcare
Jon Greenberg
Milwaukee Admirals
Robert J. Gross
Gross Automation LLC
Mark Grosskopf
New Resources Consulting
Patti Habeck
Feeding America Eastern WI
John Hagins
The Community Blood Center
Timothy Hanley
Marquette University
Mark Hanoski
Premier Medical Staffing Services LLC
Andy Harmening
Associated Bank
Andrew Haugen
Princeton Club
Kathy Henrich
MKE Tech Hub Coalition
Jayne Hladio
Associated Bank
Krista Hoglund
Security Health Plan of Wisconsin Inc.
Cate Hollowitsch
Nesnah Ventures
Randall J. Homel
The Foth Companies
Sharon Hulce
Employment Resource Group Inc.
James Jackson
Spotz
Clarence Johnson
Wisconsin Community Services
Sri Kantamneni
Schreiber Foods
Suzanne Kelley
Waukesha County Business Alliance
Peggy Kelsey
WEC Energy Group
Rashi Arora Khosla
MARS Solutions Group
Hank Kohl
MPE Inc.
Laura Kohler
Kohler Co.
Abim Kolawole
Northwestern Mutual
Austin Kreinz
Atomix logistics
Barb LaMue
New North Inc.
Matthew Lautz
Neostella LLC
Mara Lord PhD, MBA
Medical College of Wisconsin
Alan Loux
Rawhide Youth Services
Michelle Majewski
Marian University
Philip Malliet
Hayes Performance Systems
Jeffrey Manion
DSC Communications
Paul Manley
MGS Manufacturing Group Inc.
Tami Marek-Loper
The Marek Group
Beth Marino
Fox World Travel
Paul Martzke
Immel Construction
Meridith McArthur
Mid-State Supply
Anthony McHenry
Milwaukee Academy of Science
Chris Miskel
Versiti Inc.
J. Michael Mooney
MLG Capital
Adam Muellerweiss
Clarios
James Nelson
Fort HealthCare Inc.
Jeffrey Norman
Milwaukee Police Department
Ugo Nwagbaraocha
Diamond Discs International
Bridget O’Connor
O’Connor Connective
Tracy Ogden
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh
Leo Osma
APEXLUXE
John Raymond
The Medical College of Wisconsin
Manuel Rosado
Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.
Terry Rowinski
Integrated Merchandising Solutions
Bruce Russell
Russell Restaurant Group
Scott Schmidt
Founders3 Management Company
Thomas Sellars
Sellars Absorbent Materials
Wes Shaver
Milwaukee Pride Inc.
Sachin Shivaram
Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry
Jon Sica
Batteries Plus
Joe Siekierski
RJ Schinner
Carver Smith
Truity Partners LLC
Keith Smith
Vonco Products LLC
Denise Starcher
Menasha Corporation
Stan Sugden
Ruekert & Mielke Inc.
Chris Sweat
Stanek Tool LLC
Matthew Taub
Blachford Acoustics Group
David G. Voss Jr.
Miron Construction Co. Inc.
Andy Weins
Camo Crew Junk Removal
Tracy L. Williams
YWCA Southeast Wisconsin
Jason Young
3Up Metal Works
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. Learn more at www.titan100.biz
