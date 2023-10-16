Submit Release
Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

"These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field" - Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO”
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 148,000 individuals and generate over $76.4 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 18th, 2024 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Wisconsin business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Wisconsin business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 18th 2024, will be held at Fiserv Forum. Fiserv Forum is located in Milwaukee, WI. Home of the Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum is designed to reflect the heritage, history, and personality of Milwaukee. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Wisconsin community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

Phillip Aiello
Mandel Group Inc.

Dean Amhaus
The Water Council

Ayla Annac
InvivoSciences Inc.

Amanda Baltz
Spaulding Medical LLC

Jim Banovich
Marsh Electronics Inc.

Mark Becker
Geneva10 Fulfillment

James Beré
Alta Resources

Ashwani Bhatia
BayCare Clinic LLP

Patrick Booth
CCB Technology

Angela Breitbach
Radius Packaging

Kate Brewer
Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency Inc.

Craig Briess
Briess Industries Inc.

Marty Brooks
Wisconsin Center District

Chytania Brown
Employ Milwaukee Inc.

Matthew Burow
Catalyst Construction

Laurie Butz
Capital Credit Union

Héctor Colón
Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS)

Robert Cordova
Milwaukee Bucks

DeVona Wright Cottrell
GMR Marketing

Lafayette Crump
City of Milwaukee

Mark Cuddeback
Non Typical Inc.

Jodi Czernejewski
inFORME healthcare

Coreen Dicus-Johnson
Network Health

Paul Eberle
Husch Blackwell

Joe Erato
Spaulding Clinical Research

Steve Everett Jr.
Timber Creek

Kris Falkner
Server Products

Kristin Ferge
Capri Communities

Ryan Festerling
QPS Employment Group

Patrick Flesch
Gordon Flesch Company

Eduardo Garza
The Center For Veterans Issues Inc.

Joe Gehrke
Kesslers Diamond Center Inc.

Michelle Graham
UnitedHealthcare

Jon Greenberg
Milwaukee Admirals

Robert J. Gross
Gross Automation LLC

Mark Grosskopf
New Resources Consulting

Patti Habeck
Feeding America Eastern WI

John Hagins
The Community Blood Center

Timothy Hanley
Marquette University

Mark Hanoski
Premier Medical Staffing Services LLC

Andy Harmening
Associated Bank

Andrew Haugen
Princeton Club

Kathy Henrich
MKE Tech Hub Coalition

Jayne Hladio
Associated Bank

Krista Hoglund
Security Health Plan of Wisconsin Inc.

Cate Hollowitsch
Nesnah Ventures

Randall J. Homel
The Foth Companies

Sharon Hulce
Employment Resource Group Inc.

James Jackson
Spotz

Clarence Johnson
Wisconsin Community Services

Sri Kantamneni
Schreiber Foods

Suzanne Kelley
Waukesha County Business Alliance

Peggy Kelsey
WEC Energy Group

Rashi Arora Khosla
MARS Solutions Group

Hank Kohl
MPE Inc.

Laura Kohler
Kohler Co.

Abim Kolawole
Northwestern Mutual

Austin Kreinz
Atomix logistics

Barb LaMue
New North Inc.

Matthew Lautz
Neostella LLC

Mara Lord PhD, MBA
Medical College of Wisconsin

Alan Loux
Rawhide Youth Services

Michelle Majewski
Marian University

Philip Malliet
Hayes Performance Systems

Jeffrey Manion
DSC Communications

Paul Manley
MGS Manufacturing Group Inc.

Tami Marek-Loper
The Marek Group

Beth Marino
Fox World Travel

Paul Martzke
Immel Construction

Meridith McArthur
Mid-State Supply

Anthony McHenry
Milwaukee Academy of Science

Chris Miskel
Versiti Inc.

J. Michael Mooney
MLG Capital

Adam Muellerweiss
Clarios

James Nelson
Fort HealthCare Inc.

Jeffrey Norman
Milwaukee Police Department

Ugo Nwagbaraocha
Diamond Discs International

Bridget O’Connor
O’Connor Connective

Tracy Ogden
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh

Leo Osma
APEXLUXE

John Raymond
The Medical College of Wisconsin

Manuel Rosado
Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.

Terry Rowinski
Integrated Merchandising Solutions

Bruce Russell
Russell Restaurant Group

Scott Schmidt
Founders3 Management Company

Thomas Sellars
Sellars Absorbent Materials

Wes Shaver
Milwaukee Pride Inc.

Sachin Shivaram
Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry

Jon Sica
Batteries Plus

Joe Siekierski
RJ Schinner

Carver Smith
Truity Partners LLC

Keith Smith
Vonco Products LLC

Denise Starcher
Menasha Corporation

Stan Sugden
Ruekert & Mielke Inc.

Chris Sweat
Stanek Tool LLC

Matthew Taub
Blachford Acoustics Group

David G. Voss Jr.
Miron Construction Co. Inc.

Andy Weins
Camo Crew Junk Removal

Tracy L. Williams
YWCA Southeast Wisconsin

Jason Young
3Up Metal Works

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. Learn more at www.titan100.biz

Bailey Rowan
Titan CEO
+1 303-902-5446
browan@titanceo.com
