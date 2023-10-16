2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 Billboard

Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

"These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field" - Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO” — Jaime Zawmon - President Titan CEO

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 148,000 individuals and generate over $76.4 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 18th, 2024 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Wisconsin business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Wisconsin business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 18th 2024, will be held at Fiserv Forum. Fiserv Forum is located in Milwaukee, WI. Home of the Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum is designed to reflect the heritage, history, and personality of Milwaukee. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Wisconsin community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

Phillip Aiello

Mandel Group Inc.

Dean Amhaus

The Water Council

Ayla Annac

InvivoSciences Inc.

Amanda Baltz

Spaulding Medical LLC

Jim Banovich

Marsh Electronics Inc.

Mark Becker

Geneva10 Fulfillment

James Beré

Alta Resources

Ashwani Bhatia

BayCare Clinic LLP

Patrick Booth

CCB Technology

Angela Breitbach

Radius Packaging

Kate Brewer

Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency Inc.

Craig Briess

Briess Industries Inc.

Marty Brooks

Wisconsin Center District

Chytania Brown

Employ Milwaukee Inc.

Matthew Burow

Catalyst Construction

Laurie Butz

Capital Credit Union

Héctor Colón

Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS)

Robert Cordova

Milwaukee Bucks

DeVona Wright Cottrell

GMR Marketing

Lafayette Crump

City of Milwaukee

Mark Cuddeback

Non Typical Inc.

Jodi Czernejewski

inFORME healthcare

Coreen Dicus-Johnson

Network Health

Paul Eberle

Husch Blackwell

Joe Erato

Spaulding Clinical Research

Steve Everett Jr.

Timber Creek

Kris Falkner

Server Products

Kristin Ferge

Capri Communities

Ryan Festerling

QPS Employment Group

Patrick Flesch

Gordon Flesch Company

Eduardo Garza

The Center For Veterans Issues Inc.

Joe Gehrke

Kesslers Diamond Center Inc.

Michelle Graham

UnitedHealthcare

Jon Greenberg

Milwaukee Admirals

Robert J. Gross

Gross Automation LLC

Mark Grosskopf

New Resources Consulting

Patti Habeck

Feeding America Eastern WI

John Hagins

The Community Blood Center

Timothy Hanley

Marquette University

Mark Hanoski

Premier Medical Staffing Services LLC

Andy Harmening

Associated Bank

Andrew Haugen

Princeton Club

Kathy Henrich

MKE Tech Hub Coalition

Jayne Hladio

Associated Bank

Krista Hoglund

Security Health Plan of Wisconsin Inc.

Cate Hollowitsch

Nesnah Ventures

Randall J. Homel

The Foth Companies

Sharon Hulce

Employment Resource Group Inc.

James Jackson

Spotz

Clarence Johnson

Wisconsin Community Services

Sri Kantamneni

Schreiber Foods

Suzanne Kelley

Waukesha County Business Alliance

Peggy Kelsey

WEC Energy Group

Rashi Arora Khosla

MARS Solutions Group

Hank Kohl

MPE Inc.

Laura Kohler

Kohler Co.

Abim Kolawole

Northwestern Mutual

Austin Kreinz

Atomix logistics

Barb LaMue

New North Inc.

Matthew Lautz

Neostella LLC

Mara Lord PhD, MBA

Medical College of Wisconsin

Alan Loux

Rawhide Youth Services

Michelle Majewski

Marian University

Philip Malliet

Hayes Performance Systems

Jeffrey Manion

DSC Communications

Paul Manley

MGS Manufacturing Group Inc.

Tami Marek-Loper

The Marek Group

Beth Marino

Fox World Travel

Paul Martzke

Immel Construction

Meridith McArthur

Mid-State Supply

Anthony McHenry

Milwaukee Academy of Science

Chris Miskel

Versiti Inc.

J. Michael Mooney

MLG Capital

Adam Muellerweiss

Clarios

James Nelson

Fort HealthCare Inc.

Jeffrey Norman

Milwaukee Police Department

Ugo Nwagbaraocha

Diamond Discs International

Bridget O’Connor

O’Connor Connective

Tracy Ogden

Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh

Leo Osma

APEXLUXE

John Raymond

The Medical College of Wisconsin

Manuel Rosado

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.

Terry Rowinski

Integrated Merchandising Solutions

Bruce Russell

Russell Restaurant Group

Scott Schmidt

Founders3 Management Company

Thomas Sellars

Sellars Absorbent Materials

Wes Shaver

Milwaukee Pride Inc.

Sachin Shivaram

Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry

Jon Sica

Batteries Plus

Joe Siekierski

RJ Schinner

Carver Smith

Truity Partners LLC

Keith Smith

Vonco Products LLC

Denise Starcher

Menasha Corporation

Stan Sugden

Ruekert & Mielke Inc.

Chris Sweat

Stanek Tool LLC

Matthew Taub

Blachford Acoustics Group

David G. Voss Jr.

Miron Construction Co. Inc.

Andy Weins

Camo Crew Junk Removal

Tracy L. Williams

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin

Jason Young

3Up Metal Works

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. Learn more at www.titan100.biz