Farm and Forestry Businesses Have Options For Financial Incentives

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces cost share opportunities for agricultural and forestry businesses made possible by the State of Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan.

The new Tennessee Urban Farm and Forestry (TUFF) cost share program aims to increase agricultural and forestry production in disadvantaged areas in Tennessee’s urban communities.

The second round of funding from the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) program provides cost share dollars for projects that expand and strengthen the supply chain.

The TUFF program is for urban farm and forestry businesses that are planning new projects or improvements to their operations. They may apply for reimbursement for up to 50 percent of the expenses with a maximum award of $250,000 in TUFF cost share dollars. TUFF program funds are available through a competitive application process. Each application will be evaluated to determine if the project aligns with priorities of the program and funding availability.

The program funds projects that will aid in expanding agricultural commodities and forest products from urban small businesses or promote the health of urban communities by meeting nutritional needs and providing education about healthy food.

TDA’s Business Development Division will host a webinar with an overview of TUFF on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. CDT. Registration is required and attendees may sign up at www.tn.gov/TUFF. The session will be recorded and placed on the TUFF webpage.

Applications for the first of three funding rounds will be accepted online from Nov. 1 until Nov. 15, 2023.

TUFF funds are subject to federal procurement and uniform guidance standards. In each round, there is $1.34 million available with a total of $4 million for the program. TUFF cost share details can be found online at www.tn.gov/TUFF.

Applicants for FARM cost share must be an agricultural, food, or forestry business; or nonprofit agricultural entity in Tennessee; or have a project based in Tennessee.

TDA’s Business Development Division will host two FARM webinars: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. CDT and Oct. 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. CDT. Registration is required at www.tn.gov/FARM. Sessions will be recorded and placed on the FARM webpage.

The application period for the second round of FARM funding is Nov. 1 until Nov. 30, 2023. Applications must be submitted online at www.tn.gov/FARM.

Financial assistance received from TUFF and FARM programs are not loans and do not need to be repaid. Both cost share funding opportunities are reimbursement based. Contact TDA’s Business Development Division at business.development@tn.gov with questions.