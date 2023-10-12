Bismarck Office Remains Closed to Walk-In Traffic Until Mid-Next Week

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s main office in Bismarck will remain closed to public access until the middle of next week as contractors are completing construction on the agency’s entrance off Bismarck Expressway. A sign is placed near the approach, or call 701-328-6300.

Hunters and anglers can get assistance from licensing staff by calling the listed phone number, or can purchase hunting and fishing licenses, and watercraft registrations online by visiting the Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.

The pond and nature walk on the outdoor wildlife learning site adjacent to the main office will remain closed to fishing and other activities.