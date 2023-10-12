Sep 12, 2023

by: Joshua Wilson, Mississippi Business Journal

Buc-ee’s — the much-adored travel center — is coming to the Magnolia State.

Company officials broke ground on their first Mississippi location, which will be located at Interstate 10 and Menge Avenue in Harrison County, on Tuesday.

They were assisted in the effort by community leaders and local government officials.

The store will boast 74,000 square feet of retail space, 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations. It will bring about 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay “beginning well above minimum wage, (with full) benefits, a 6% matching 401(k) and three weeks of paid vacation,” according to company officials.

Bill Lavers, executive director of the Harrison County Development Commission, said the event marked an “incredible day” for the area and for the state.

“Teamwork has led us to this point, and a lot of tremendous opportunities are in our future,” Lavers wrote on LinkedIn.

He previously told the Mississippi Business Journal that the store is projected to open in December 2024.

Buc-ee’s was founded in Texas in 1982 and now operates 46 stores across the South.

