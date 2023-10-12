Oct 9, 2023

by: Lynn Lofton, Mississippi Business Journal

The Mississippi Small Business Development Center is making a difference all over the state.

With a mission to help Mississippians who want to get into business and to help those who already own businesses grow and prosper, its counseling centers across the state served 6,386 state residents last year, with 1,099 jobs created and 6,264 jobs saved. There were also 315 new business starts.

Among the clients served were 56% women, 61% minorities and 10% veterans.

“The Mississippi Small Business Development Center isn’t just an organization; it’s the gateway of opportunity for our state’s entrepreneurs. We’re here to empower dreams, foster innovation and fuel economic growth because we know that when small businesses thrive, Mississippi thrives,” said State Director Sharon Nichols. “We educate and empower our clients to exceed their dreams.”

Through the 20 locations across the state, and at no cost to clients, counselors and mentors work with clients to assist them with startup and established business needs.

“It’s important to have statewide centers,” said Communications Director Michelle Thompson. “We just opened one in Greenville and are actively trying to identify areas of the state that are underserved. Part of what we do is community outreach.”

Videoconferencing platform Zoom has changed the way the centers work with clients and has been helpful, but Nichols and Thompson stress that personal interaction is the key to success.

At these locations, Thompson says clients receive great one-on-one counseling from experts in different fields who can help with business plans and other needs. Some are retired banking and finance people. Clients can schedule sessions online and then are assigned counselors.

“Our counselors can show clients information to help make decisions, such as location traffic reports, (and they can also) help with permits and licenses. We help them have all the information they need when they go to the bank.”

However, she adds that counselors may also advise clients not to start businesses.

Nelson and Felicia Haskin of Hattiesburg are Mississippi SBDC clients who own Front Street Eats. The business operates several restaurants on Hattiesburg’s Front Street, including Blu Jazz Cafe, SouthBound Bagel & Coffee Shop, Hattiesburgers & Blues, Nellie’s Chicken & Daiquiris, and Bourbon on Front.

“No matter where you are, the Mississippi SBDC can provide a service to you,” Nelson Haskin said. “Whether you’re starting out, expanding or moving, there’s a service that’s available — and we’ve used all of them.”

The Mississippi SBDC is part of a nationwide program funded through a U.S. Small Business Administration grant, some matching funds and some in-kind funding from the state.

