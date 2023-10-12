When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 11, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 12, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Egg Company Name: Yarnell Operations LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Guilt Free No Sugar Added Vanilla Ice Cream

Company Announcement

SEARCY, ARKANSAS (Oct. 11, 2023) – Yarnell Operations LLC of Searcy, Arkansas, today said it is voluntarily recalling containers of Yarnell’s Guilt Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream (48 ounces/1.5 quart) because the product may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The product was distributed to Walmart, Kroger, Harps, Edwards Food Giants, Hays, Mad Butchers, Cash Savers, Hometowns, Superlo, Shoppers Value, Town & Country Supermarket and G&W Foods retail stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 0-70905-48521-9.

An example of the container and lid has been included with this release. The following “best buy” dates are included in the recall:

Best by 11/15/2024 - Lot 3135

Best by 11/16/2024 - Lot 3136

Best by 02/04/2025 - Lot 3216

The “best by” dates are located on the bottom of the container. An example of the best by date is included below:

BEST BY 11/16/2024

05-50 3136 05:58 00000

There have been no illnesses reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during a label review that the product may contain undeclared egg.

Customers who have purchased this product may return the product to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Yarnell Customer Service Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at 1-855-215-5039.

About Yarnell’s Ice Cream

Yarnell’s Ice Cream is an Arkansas tradition. Care, detail and a touch of southern flair go into each and every one of its premium ice cream products. Yarnell’s Premium Ice Cream Company of Searcy traces its roots back to 1932. The company was owned and operated by four generations of the Yarnell’s family and was purchased in November 2011 by Schulze & Burch Biscuit Company, with operations in Chicago and Searcy. The Yarnell’s brand relaunched in spring 2012, using the same original formulas and beloved recipes. Products include the “Premium Red” ice cream line offering customer favorites and bestsellers, frozen yogurt with five live active cultures, guilt-free ice cream that is low in fat with no sugar added, and ice cream sandwiches. Yarnell’s Premium Ice Cream can be found in Walmart, Kroger and Harps stores, as well as many independent grocers throughout the state and Mid-South region.