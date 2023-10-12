NBAA Announces Recipients of 2023 Flight Attendants/Flight Technicians Scholarship

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Oct. 12, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced 36 recipients of the 2023 Flight Attendants/Flight Technicians Scholarship.

The NBAA Flight Attendants/Flight Technicians Scholarship program was established by NBAA and its Flight Attendants Committee to assist business aviation flight attendants/flight technicians in their role as crew members aboard business aircraft. Each year, member companies generously donate monetary and training awards for the scholarship, and recipients are selected by the committee.

The names of the 2023 award recipients and their donor companies are as follows:

Abigail Backholm – Dallas Coffee Community Donation

Sharissa Bridges – MedAire, Inc.

Dana Cashman – Confidence in the Air by Heidi Cole

Allie Cimini – Million Air Dallas

Kelli Collins – Commercial 2 Corporate

George Connelly – FlightSafety International

Marci Dedomenico – Aircare International FACTS Training

Stacy Dennert – The Corporate School of Etiquette by Donna Cassachia

Carrie Dunn – Planet 9

Lisiane Hahn – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training

Christina Henderlong – First Chime Chef Prive by Young Park

Tasha Hickam – Euler Products

Hiroki Inoue – Spectrum FX

Kiran Khattak – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training

Nikki Lee – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training

Jeiana Lee – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training

Ashley Rose Legrand – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training

Karen Louis – Abby’s Catering

Michael Maier – DaVinci Inflight Training Institute

Norma Jean McVey – Dassault Falcon Jet

Jocelynn Melendez – Commercial 2 Corporate

Miranda Morehead – Commercial 2 Corporate

Lori Negron – Flightess by Jamie Gibson

Aubrey Podschweit – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training

Meagan Pravden – Sajet Solutions, Inc.

Michelle Privette – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training

Mirisa Roy – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training

Amanda Rubeck – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training

Anastasia Russell – Manny Catering, S.A. de C.V. dba Manny’s Catering

Nicole Sameit – Commercial 2 Corporate

Amnah Shaabneh – Commercial 2 Corporate

Zora Skeete – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training

Annalisa Sokol – Confidence in the Air by Heidi Cole

Deborah Spillari – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training

Megan White – Flight Safety International

Jamie Wyckoff – Sajet Solutions, Inc

NBAA offers several other scholarships and programs to promote professional development and business aviation careers. Learn more about NBAA’s scholarship program.

