NBAA Announces Recipients of 2023 Flight Attendants/Flight Technicians Scholarship
Washington, DC, Oct. 12, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced 36 recipients of the 2023 Flight Attendants/Flight Technicians Scholarship.
The NBAA Flight Attendants/Flight Technicians Scholarship program was established by NBAA and its Flight Attendants Committee to assist business aviation flight attendants/flight technicians in their role as crew members aboard business aircraft. Each year, member companies generously donate monetary and training awards for the scholarship, and recipients are selected by the committee.
The names of the 2023 award recipients and their donor companies are as follows:
- Abigail Backholm – Dallas Coffee Community Donation
- Sharissa Bridges – MedAire, Inc.
- Dana Cashman – Confidence in the Air by Heidi Cole
- Allie Cimini – Million Air Dallas
- Kelli Collins – Commercial 2 Corporate
- George Connelly – FlightSafety International
- Marci Dedomenico – Aircare International FACTS Training
- Stacy Dennert – The Corporate School of Etiquette by Donna Cassachia
- Carrie Dunn – Planet 9
- Lisiane Hahn – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training
- Christina Henderlong – First Chime Chef Prive by Young Park
- Tasha Hickam – Euler Products
- Hiroki Inoue – Spectrum FX
- Kiran Khattak – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training
- Nikki Lee – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training
- Jeiana Lee – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training
- Ashley Rose Legrand – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training
- Karen Louis – Abby’s Catering
- Michael Maier – DaVinci Inflight Training Institute
- Norma Jean McVey – Dassault Falcon Jet
- Jocelynn Melendez – Commercial 2 Corporate
- Miranda Morehead – Commercial 2 Corporate
- Lori Negron – Flightess by Jamie Gibson
- Aubrey Podschweit – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training
- Meagan Pravden – Sajet Solutions, Inc.
- Michelle Privette – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training
- Mirisa Roy – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training
- Amanda Rubeck – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training
- Anastasia Russell – Manny Catering, S.A. de C.V. dba Manny’s Catering
- Nicole Sameit – Commercial 2 Corporate
- Amnah Shaabneh – Commercial 2 Corporate
- Zora Skeete – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training
- Annalisa Sokol – Confidence in the Air by Heidi Cole
- Deborah Spillari – Beyond and Above Corporate Flight Attendant Training
- Megan White – Flight Safety International
- Jamie Wyckoff – Sajet Solutions, Inc
NBAA offers several other scholarships and programs to promote professional development and business aviation careers. Learn more about NBAA’s scholarship program.
