Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In San Angelo

TEXAS, October 12 - October 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in San Angelo on Thursday, October 19. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

"Thanks to the many small business owners across the state who contribute so much to their communities, the Texas economy and workforce continue to be the envy of the nation," said Governor Abbott. "We are proud to invest in current and aspiring entrepreneurs in San Angelo through my Small Business Summit to help ensure hardworking Texans have the tools needed to launch or grow their business. As we continue to create more opportunities for growth for small business owners across Texas, we will build an even brighter economic future for our entire state.”

The Governor’s Small Business Summit – San Angelo provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insight on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, Angelo State University Small Business Development Center, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ San Angelo

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

McNease Convention Center

501 Rio Concho Dr

San Angelo, TX 76903

Panel Topics:

Addressing Small Business Challenges: What’s on the Horizon

Essentials of Small Business Accounting

Access to Finance & Funding

Online & Social Media Marketing Essentials

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-san-angelo

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

San Antonio – November 9

Houston – December 7

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal