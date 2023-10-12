Montgomery County Council Seeks Applicants for the Merit System Protection Board

MARYLAND, December 10 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 12, 2023—The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the Merit System Protection Board. The term of Chair Harriet Davidson expires on Dec. 31, 2023. Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

In addition to Ms. Davidson (Democrat), other members of the Board are Vice Chair Barbara S. Fredericks (Unaffiliated) and Sonya Chiles (Democrat). By law, no more than two of the three members of the Merit System Protection Board may be of the same political party. The appointee for this position may be a Republican, Democrat, someone who declines to affiliate with a party, or a member of another party officially recognized by the Board of Elections.

Generally, the Board oversees the Merit System and protects employee and applicant rights guaranteed under the County Merit System. The Board processes grievance and disciplinary appeals by issuing written decisions following a review of written records or after conducting appropriate hearings.

The Board normally meets once per month during the day for approximately two hours, additional time is also required for preparatory work. Hearings are scheduled with consideration given to Board availability and held during the day. Duration of hearings is dependent upon issues of a given case and may last more than one day.

Members of the Board currently receive $8,544.40 per year, which is adjusted annually in December to reflect 50 percent of the percentage change in the Washington Area Consumer Price Index. The Chair receives $10,958.33 per year, also CPI is adjusted annually.

Board members are restricted in political activity while serving. Section 403 of the County Charter states, in part: “No member shall hold political office or participate in any campaign for any political or public office during the member’s term of office.” Members of County Boards, Committees, and Commissions may not serve on more than one such group at a time.

Letters expressing interest, including a resume (no more than four pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, political party affiliation, a telephone number to reach you, and an email address, should be sent via email to Council.Clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov addressed to Council President Glass, or sent via mail to Council President Glass, County Council Office, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2023. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review the letters of application and select applicants to interview.

Council staff may request a redacted resume or bio to include as part of the information shared with the public. Any interviews held are open to the public and will be televised. A financial statement of assets, debts, income, and family property interests will be required of all applicants. Only the appointed candidates will be required to make the financial statement available for public review.

# # #