AppleTree Schools Receives Official Welcome to Spring Valley by Mayor Muriel Bowser

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AppleTree Schools, a provider of high-quality early childhood education in Washington, DC, was officially welcomed to its newest campus in Ward 3 by Mayor Muriel Bowser and other esteemed officials. The Open House event showcased the innovative and exemplary early education program offered by AppleTree.

As President and CEO Jack McCarthy has expressed, “Washington, DC is a national leader in providing and funding high-quality early learning experiences for 3- and 4-year-old children.” The city is known for its commitment to early education through its Uniform Per Student Funding Formula, which ensures adequate funding for evidence-based, full-day early learning opportunities for all District residents. In addition, Washington, DC, is renowned for its three-sector plan of traditional district schools, public charter schools, and publicly-funded scholarships, offering residents multiple school choices.

AppleTree Early Learning PCS and AppleTree Institute for Education Innovation have provided high-quality, public preschool education to over 1,200 three- and four-year-olds in the District of Columbia.

“DC is leading the nation in offering free pre-K to 3- and 4-year-olds, and we are thrilled that AppleTree Early Learning Public Charter School on the Spring Valley campus is one more high-quality option for families in our city,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know that free pre-K has tremendous benefits for children and their families. As we welcome AppleTree to Ward 3, we want to continue spreading the word about all the fantastic free pre-K options in DC.”

The Spring Valley campus opened its doors in August 2023 and is the first public school in Ward 3 exclusively dedicated to prekindergarten education. The Open House celebrated this milestone, where Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by Deputy Mayor of Education Paul Kihn, Executive Director of the DC Public Charter School Board Dr. Michelle Walker Davis, and Ward 3 Councilmember Matt Frumin.

The event offered parents, city officials, and school representatives an opportunity to experience the impact of early education through guided classroom tours. Attendees witnessed AppleTree's commitment to their Every Child Ready instructional model, which emphasizes research-based lessons, personalized instruction, and a nurturing environment tailored to each child's unique needs.



About AppleTree:

Since its establishment in 1996, AppleTree Schools has been at the forefront of efforts to increase the supply of effective schools through innovation. Their Every Child Ready instructional model, developed with the support of prestigious organizations, has paved the way for exemplary early childhood education. With 13 schools operating across all four quadrants of Washington, DC, AppleTree continues to provide outstanding early education programs to children and their families.

Mayor Bowser Delivers Remarks @ AppleTree Early Learning Public Charter School Open House, 10/12/23