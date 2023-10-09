Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,102 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Others to Officially Welcome AppleTree Schools to Spring Valley

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Mayor Muriel Bowser will officially welcome AppleTree Schools’ newest campus at an Open House on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at 4900 Massachusetts Ave., NW, in Spring Valley. AppleTree Schools operates 13 early education public charter schools serving children in grades PK3 and PK4. AppleTree’s Spring Valley campus, which opened in August 2023, is the first public school in Ward 3 exclusively educating prekindergartners.

Joining Mayor Bowser at the Open House will be Deputy Mayor of Education Paul Kihn, Executive Director of DC Public Charter Board Dr. Michelle Walker Davis, At-Large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, Ward 3 Councilmember Matt Frumin, and Ward 3 State Board of Education member Eric Goulet. The Open House will showcase the innovative and exemplary early education program offered by AppleTree. Parents and city and school officials will experience the impact of early education through classroom tours.

AppleTree’s schools use its proprietary Every Child Ready, developed with support from the US Department of Education, the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education, and numerous other public and private funders. It includes research-based lessons, personalized instruction, and a nurturing environment that supports the unique needs of each child.

Details of the Spring Valley Open House:
Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
Time: 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Location: 4900 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20016

We kindly request interested members of the press to RSVP to the event by sending an email to:
Natasha Parrilla
Director of Communications & Early Learning Initiatives
Email: natasha.parrilla@appletreeinstitute.org

About AppleTree:
Since its establishment in 1996, AppleTree Schools has been at the forefront of efforts to increase the supply of effective schools through innovation. In 2010, it received the renowned Investing in Innovation grant, which kicked off its development and piloting of the Every Child Ready instructional model. AppleTree operates a network of 13 schools in all four quadrants of Washington, DC, providing exemplary early childhood education to children and their families.

Natasha Parrilla
AppleTree Schools
http://natasha.parrilla@appletreeinstitute.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

A Day in the Life at AppleTree

You just read:

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Others to Officially Welcome AppleTree Schools to Spring Valley

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more