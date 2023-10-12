Coming Soon! Maine DOE’s New Public School Podcast “What Holds Us Together”

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to launch, “What Holds Us Together,” a new podcast celebrating Maine schools. Each month, Commissioner Pender Makin will highlight the inspiring and amazing things happening in Maine schools through conversations with educators, school staff, and students across our State.

Public education is a precious and profound common good we share. Join us as we explore and celebrate the ways that local schools impact students and build connections with the community around them.

Be on the lookout for our first episode, as Commissioner Makin talks with 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year Matt Bernstein and the newly named 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year Joshua Chard about what they love most about teaching and Maine schools.

Listen to the podcast trailer here:

Subscribe today on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, and stay tuned!