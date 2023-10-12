COSMO Launches JrTrack 3 Kids Smart Watch with SafeCORE and FlexSIM

COSMO Technologies announces launch of JrTrack 3 Kids Smart Watch The all-new JrTrack 3 & Mission Control parent app keep families seamlessly and safely connected. COSMO Technologies

The third-generation JrTrack smart watch for kids breaks new ground to give families more powerful upgrades for safety and connection.

With this new release, we’re giving families a safer, more dynamic solution to meet their every-day needs - and we’re still just getting started.” — Russell York, Founder & CEO of COSMO

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COSMO Technologies, a pioneer in innovative tech solutions for families, has announced the launch of its third-generation kids smartwatch, JrTrack 3. Slated for release in early November, JrTrack 3 offers groundbreaking features that set a new standard for safety, connectivity, and durability among kids wearables.

“We are thrilled to unveil the newest generation of our wildly successful JrTrack product line,” said COSMO’s Founder & CEO Russell York. “With JrTrack 3, we are bringing to market brand new features and functionalities that give families with pre-smartphone-aged kids a new level of safety and connection. It’s important news for parents who want to give their kids an outdoor childhood, a walk-to-school childhood, and who want to feel confident helping their kids explore and play in the neighborhood like we did growing up.”

In addition to performance upgrades to central features like voice calling, messaging, GPS location, and activity tracking, JrTrack 3 includes COSMO’s proprietary four-front child safety system called SafeCORE:

- Trusted contact list / parental controls

- 911 Emergency Calling (which can be toggled on/off by parents in settings)

- GPS SafeZone location notifications

- SOS Mode for discreet alerts to the primary guardian

Along with these industry leading safety features, JrTrack 3 includes groundbreaking new FlexSIM connectivity technology for enhanced cellular coverage. With COSMO’s FlexSIM and mobile service plan, JrTrack 3 is engineered to automatically optimize connection across any major carrier tower signal, giving families layered connectivity and the best connection of any kids smartwatch on the market.

“Safety and reliability go hand-in-hand,” said York. “We’re proud to be building new, more secure, more reliable services to keep our kids safely connected.”

JrTrack 3 will also feature brand new True Texting capabilities, to be rolled out as a software update later this year. This upgrade will give JrTrack standard SMS/MMS capabilities, allowing parents to send and receive messages directly from their preferred texting app. JrTrack 3 will also be equipped to send and receive text, picture, audio, and video messages to/from any parent-approved contact for an even more complete family-connection experience.

Designed for the evolving, every-day needs of today’s active families, JrTrack 3 also features a slate of hardware upgrades, including

- A sleek and refined new look & feel

- Enhanced front-facing camera for pictures and video, and

- More durable IP68 certified water resistance up to 1.5 meters.

“Our team has been hard at work on every detail of this new device,” said Shil Sondagar, COSMO’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Co-Founder. “This device is built from the ground up to be the most powerful connection tool for parents and kids anywhere in the market. And we’re actively working on more exciting features around the corner that kids and parents can look forward to.”

Designed for kids ages 6-11, JrTrack 3 – like COSMO’s hugely popular second-gen watch JrTrack 2 – operates as part of a dual-user platform, pairing seamlessly with COSMO’s Mission Control Parent App. Using the app, parents and guardians can check location, set and receive alerts, add/manage approved contacts, and much more.

“What we’ve built is this exciting and growing foundation of a fully secure, closed ecosystem for family connection,” said York. “With this new release, we’re giving families a safer, more dynamic solution to meet their every-day needs - and we’re still just getting started.”

JrTrack 3 is set to hit the market early November with pre-sales available in mid-late October, just in time for the holiday season. With a retail price of only $129.99, JrTrack 3 provides the perfect affordable family alternative to more costly, less secure alternative wearables or smartphones.



ABOUT COSMO

COSMO Technologies is a leading family technology company based in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 2020, COSMO makes and markets the beloved JrTrack kids smart watch line, providing kids and parents with a safer, smarter way to stay connected. With a passion for innovation, safety, and family, COSMO strives to redefine the way technology serves today's kids, parents, and caregivers.

Media Contact: