COSMO Technologies Names Jim Berridge as Chief Commercial Officer

Berridge will lead COSMO's enterprise expansion as the company continues to serve the growing market for essential family technology solutions.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- COSMO Technologies, a mobile technology company building next generation solutions for kids and families, announced today the appointment of Jim Berridge as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Berridge will be responsible for overseeing COSMO's enterprise growth, client success, product development, and industry representation.

"Jim Berridge is an exceptional addition to the COSMO team," said Russell York, CEO of COSMO. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the mobile industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our growth and innovation efforts as we continue to bring kids and families closer together through technology."

Berridge is a widely-regarded figure in the telecommunications industry and brings extensive experience helping mobile technology companies achieve global impact. Berridge previously served in executive roles at leading mobile technology companies such as Netcomm, Pantech, and Nokia. In his new role with COSMO, Berridge will work closely with COSMO’s carrier, distributor, OEM, and software partners to identify new business opportunities and accelerate growth. He will also oversee product roadmap delivery and industry representation in this exciting and fast-growing market.

"I’m honored to join COSMO and work with such a dedicated team to further the purposeful connection of families with young kids," said Berridge. "I look forward to helping COSMO deliver cutting-edge solutions in the mobile industry that fill a distinct need for customers, as well as for the carriers and retailers that serve them."

The family technology space has grown quickly as parents increasingly look for kid-safe alternatives to existing products and platforms. Recent warnings from experts like the U.S. Surgeon General have linked alarming declines in youth mental health with increased exposure to addictive devices, algorithms, and social media platforms. From parents to legislators, calls for safer connection alternatives built uniquely for kids and families continue to grow.

COSMO’s launch into enterprise with its kids mobile operating system and new supplier partnerships is aimed at addressing the growing market for essential family technology solutions.



About COSMO

COSMO is a mobile technology company focused on connecting the “family user” with a new generation of tech solutions. COSMO’s flagship product, its parent-administered wearable OS for kids, delivers safety and connection in a purpose-built software ecosystem. Since 2020, COSMO has sold its award-winning consumer product powered by this OS, called the JrTrack Kids Smartwatch, which has quickly become one of the most widely sold 4G kids wearable devices on the market. In 2022, COSMO launched into enterprise sales with partnerships in Europe and North America. With a commitment to ethically built technology, family values, and the power of purposeful innovation, COSMO is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help families stay connected and build deeper relationships with the people they care about.

