PRE-REAL™ INVESTMENTS WELCOMES FOUR SEASONED EXECUTIVE LEADERS FOR THE REVITALIZATION OF SIERRA DEL RIO GOLF COURSE
Pre-Real™ Investments announces the appointment of four leaders who will play pivotal roles in the transformative journey of Sierra Del Rio Golf Course.
Pre-Real™ Investments is pleased to announce the appointment of four distinguished executive leaders who will play pivotal roles in the transformative journey of Sierra Del Rio Golf Course. As we embark on an exciting revitalization project, we welcome these seasoned professionals to our team, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to drive our community vision forward.
• Jesse Thorpe, General Manager and COO at Sierra del Rio Golf Club at Turtleback Mountain Resort with over 30 years of leadership in private national clubs such as Hammock Dunes Club and Spanish Trail Golf and Country Club. Jesse’s impeccable career spans over 40 years, with a trail of successes that includes General Manager roles across the United States including Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Florida and now New Mexico. Mr. Thorpe is a past National President of the Club Management Association of America, now with the sought-after title of Fellow.
• Casey Coontz joins us as the PGA golf consultant leading and spearheading the strategic golfing experience of the Sierra Del Rio Golf Course project. His journey of golf began under the mentorship of the illustrious Wimberly Brothers at Arroyo Del Oso.
• David Gray, Superintendent and Grounds Director will work with architects and leadership team to amplify the beautiful grounds. A golf enthusiast of over three decades, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the exciting revitalization of Sierra Del Rio Golf Course.
• Chris Pacheco is the Executive Chef at Turtleback Tap House & Grill. With over 20 years of culinary and epicurean experience, Executive Chef Chris Pacheco will lead all the new flavors to reflect on the enhancements of the region and golf course. Chef Pacheco’s odyssey in the culinary world commenced at the esteemed Hotel Encanto, where he honed his culinary skills as an Executive Sous Chef, Executive Chef and Executive Banquet Chef.
PreReal™ Investments is committed to breathing new life into Sierra Del Rio Golf Course, transforming it into a premier destination for golf enthusiasts and the local community. These executive appointments represent a significant step forward in achieving this vision.
"We are excited to welcome these exceptional leaders to our team. Their collective experience and passion for excellence align perfectly with our mission to revitalize and enhance the gem Sierra Del Rio Golf Course and create an outstanding experience for our patrons," said James Prendamano, CEO of Pre-Real™ Investments.
Stay tuned for further updates as we embark on this exciting journey of rejuvenating Sierra Del Rio Golf Course. For more information or media inquiries, please contact Jaclyn Tacoronte at jaclyn@jmtmedia.nyc or 210.215.0621.
ABOUT PREREAL™ INVESTMENTS
PreReal™ Investments is a subsidiary of PreReal™ Prendamano Real Estate, a highly respected and sought-after New York-based real estate brokerage firm. The company is offering residential, commercial and raw land investment opportunities throughout the Southwest - focusing its attention on the opportunities in New Mexico. PreReal™ Investments has set up its headquarters in New Mexico.
To learn more about PreReal™ Investments and the remarkable opportunities it presents, please visit https://prerealinvestments.com/.
