Temporary closure expected on US 281 near Monango

BISMARCK, N.D. – A temporary closure is expected on U.S. Highway 281 at mile point 16, just south of Monango, Oct. 17-18.



During the closure, Dakota Missouri Valley & Western Railroad will be replacing the railroad crossing.



A detour will be in place on Dickey County roads 3 and 8, LaMoure County Road 62, and North Dakota Highway 13.



No oversized loads will be allowed on the detour. Motorists with oversized loads need to take an alternate route.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



