America’s Students and Teachers to Compete for $40,000 in Prizes in Bill of Rights Institute’s MyImpact Challenge
Considered the “science fair of civics,” MyImpact Challenge encourages students to develop constitutionally-principled civic engagement projects.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students from across America will be engaging with their communities, developing lifelong citizenship skills, and learning about constitutional principles.
Some of those students and their teachers will walk away with their share of $40,000 in prizes, thanks to the Bill of Rights Institute’s MyImpact Challenge.
The Bill of Rights Institute, a nonprofit organization that advances civics and history education, has announced the launch of its MyImpact Challenge contest for the 2023-2024 school year.
MyImpact Challenge encourages students to develop constitutionally-principled civic engagement projects that will help them learn citizenship skills and explore the intersections among government, charity, and entrepreneurship.
The Bill of Rights Institute awards up to $40,000 in prize money—including a $10,000 grand prize for the top student project. Teachers also have opportunities to win prizes if a student submits a winning entry, or if their students generate the most contest submissions.
Top student projects will be featured in a “virtual civics fair” at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
Now in its third year as a national contest, MyImpact Challenge has engaged students and teachers in every corner of America. Past student prize-winners have included:
• An Oregon student who developed a cultural exchange that connected young people.
• A New York teen who founded a nonprofit that provides resources for children on the autism spectrum.
• An Iowa student who used her family’s land to create a garden that donated 2,500 pounds of produce to local charities.
• A California teen who trained hundreds of his peers in disaster preparedness.
Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said that MyImpact Challenge teaches students about their rights and responsibilities as citizens, and how to work within their communities to create opportunities and solve problems.
“MyImpact Challenge helps students become lifelong learners and engaged citizens, while exploring the constitutional principles like liberty and equality that unite us as Americans,” Bobb said.
Project submissions for MyImpact Challenge are due on May 20, 2024, and winners will be announced in June. To learn more about MyImpact Challenge, visit www.myimpactchallenge.org.
The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org.
