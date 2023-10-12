DOON Joins Jacquees on “Sincerely For You” Tour

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans rap artist DOON joins Cash Money’s self proclaimed “King of R&B” Jacquees as a special guest on the Sincerely For You Tour. Come see DOON perform songs like “Let Me” & “Drop Lo” off his latest album, “Always X Forever (21 Gramz),” on all streaming platforms (http://Linktr.ee/21Gramz). Order merch at the newly launched Always X Forever Store (AlwaysXForever.com)

Tickets on sale at TruuColorsEnt.com

DOON started rapping in New Orleans making mixtapes with Frank Ocean in high school. DOON looks to LL COOL J The Notorious B.I.G. JUVENILE JAY-Z B.G. Lil Wayne Kanye West as early influences.

DOON’s mixtape ‘Forever DOON’, stylized after Michael Jackson’s ‘Forever Michael’ album, spawned singles “I Got This Joint” “Dagger 2 Tha Heart” “Pimpin ft Kidd Kidd“ & “Poppin”.

Doon’s debut album, “The Wax Museum,” was created while on international tour with Stooges Brass Band as a guest performer. The Wax Museum is symbolic for a rap battle a 14-year-old DOON had inside Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in NYC’s Time Square. “3:15” was a major single in the southern region, also features favored album cut about toxic love, the SUMO produced “Mouth Piece”.

DOON’s 2nd album, Long Live Me, entirely produced by multiplatinum BL$$D and CHASETHEMONEY. DOON finds success with singles “Shot Callerz” & “Don’t Hurt Nothin”.

“Always X Forever,” DOON’s 3rd album dedicated to his son, is his magnum opus. Notable songs “Bout Fetti Is An Army” & “The Bidness II”. “Let Me ft Norym” & “Drop Lo”. All beats made by DOON & in-house producer DJ Beats.

“G Code”, produced by multi-platinum M16 Beats.

For more information, please visit http://foreverdoon.com.

Dom Thomas
21 Gramz Entertainment
21GramzEnt@gmail.com

