New Years NJ to Host New Jersey's Biggest New Year's Eve Parties at the Sheraton Hotel Parsippany and Westin Morristown

Ring in 2024 with an Unforgettable New Years Eve Party at the Sheraton Hotel Parsippany and Westin Governor Morris Hotel Morristown New Jersey

We are proud to launch NewYearsNJ.com and celebrate our 16th year of hosting New Jersey's Best New Year's Eve parties. We cater to couple's and families who want to celebrate New Year's Eve in NJ.” — Jonathan Moore

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewYearsNJ.com is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated New Year's Eve events for 2023 in New Jersey. Taking place at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany, NJ, and the elegant Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown, these New Year's Eve NJ hotel parties with an expected attendance of over 800 guests typically sell out. New Years Eve NJ hotel party tickets are available now.

The highlight of these remarkable events will be the captivating performance by "The Jersey Tenors," who are set to grace the stage at both venues, making New Year's Eve in New Jersey truly special. Adding to the festive atmosphere, two of New Jersey's most beloved New Year's Eve party bands, Daddy Pop and The Party Crashers, will deliver high-energy live music.

Guests can look forward to a five-hour premium open bar, a delicious three-course dinner, and live band entertainment. As the clock ticks toward midnight, everyone will be treated to a live simulcast of the iconic New York Times Square ball drop, making it a night to remember. Special VIP couple's packages are available for those seeking the ultimate New Year's experience, complete with overnight hotel accommodations and complimentary breakfast on New Year's Day.

Jonathan Moore, President of New Year's NJ, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming celebrations, stating, "We are proud to launch our new site, NewYearsNJ.com, and celebrate our 16th year of organizing New Jersey's Best New Year's Eve parties. This year, we've taken it up a notch with an upgraded dinner menu and enhanced New Year's Eve NJ entertainment to ensure an even higher level of guest satisfaction."

Tickets for these NJ NYE 2023 events can be reserved via the official website or by calling 908.799.8294. Due to the high demand, early reservations are strongly recommended as tickets are expected to sell out quickly. For groups of five couples or more, special group pricing can be obtained by contacting the box office for a discount code. Be sure to inquire about discounts for AAA, Costco, and Marriott Bonvoy members.

To learn more be sure to visit NewYearsNJ.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Contact:

Jon Moore

908-799-8294

info@NewYearsHotel.com

https://newyearsnj.com/buy-tickets

The Jersey Tenors - LIVE for New Year's Eve NJ 2023/2024 - Sheraton Parsippany and Westin Governor Morris New Jersey