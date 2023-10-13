Clientshare hits 120% YoY growth in Q3 and now works with 7 out of the 10 Top UK FM enterprises

Clientshare Pulse Quarterly Business Reviews Dashboards Clientshare Logo

Continued impressive growth for Clientshare Pulse, the industry leading Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs) platform, delivering over 120% YoY growth end of Q3.

We work with businesses who recognise that QBRs can unlock growth and protect revenue. They’re using Pulse to create and deliver reviews, measure risk and act on feedback - leading to real ROI.” — James Ward, Managing Director at Clientshare

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientshare’s 2023 continues to impress with Pulse, their industry leading Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs) and CSAT survey tool, delivering north of 120% YoY growth by the end of Q3.

Clientshare’s success has been driven by their laser focus on mid-market and enterprise businesses across 4 key sectors, BPO, ITO, FM and Logistics and by delivering clear client ROI. Clientshare now works with 7 of the top 10 UK FM businesses including ISS, Compass and OCS. Their growth has seen expansion of their London Headquarters and an increase in engineering resource supporting the Pulse product including recently making the platform available in multiple European languages to help a growing international client base. The business is also hiring new sales representatives to support a growing US business where they expect to grow significantly in 2024.

Clientshare’s CEO James Ward spoke about the reasons behind the growth:

“Customer Experience is now a source of serious competitive advantage in the B2B enterprise space, and the QBR is now the single best opportunity to bring to life achievements, however, most companies' review process is analogue, inconsistent and they are frustrated at leaving millions on the table time and time again.

We’re working with businesses who recognise that the QBRs can unlock growth and protect revenue and they’re using our platform to create reviews, deliver them to key stakeholders, measure risk, NPS, CSAT and act on any feedback. This is leading to real ROI – a big increase in NPS, uncovering upselling opportunities and of course getting early warning of potential churn so they can do something about it”

Ward expects a record October and a strong finish to Q4 and is already talking about ambitious plans for 2024 expansion.

About Clientshare

Clientshare launched in 2017 with a vision to fix client relationships on a global scale. From their very first customer, to their latest enterprise win, they’ve kept their passion for helping B2B businesses retain and grow their most precious asset - their clients. Today 30% of accounts churn for reasons that are within a business' control. In 2021 Clientshare launched Pulse to enable B2B enterprises across FM, ITO, BPO and Logistics to increase retention by uncovering accounts at risk of churn and identifying new growth opportunities. The platform digitises the Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs) process and gives businesses the tools to create and deliver first-class reviews, measure CSAT and NPS, and act on feedback before it’s too late. Clientshare is used by more than 1 in 3 FTSE 100 companies including Compass Group and Mitie.

