AV-Comparatives honors 11 of 16 consumer antivirus products with Advanced+ Award in September 2023

Independent Antivirus Testing Lab Releases Malware-Protection Test Results for 16 Popular Home-User Security Programs

— — Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives is pleased to announce the release of the results of its September 2023 Malware Protection Test for consumer security solutions as part of the ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series. This renowned independent testing institute has evaluated 16 leading anti-malware programs to gauge their effectiveness in detecting and blocking malicious files, whether before, during, or after execution.

The Test Focus
The evaluation goes beyond mere detection rates; it delves into the ability of each product to prevent malicious programs from making any system alterations. The extensive test set utilized for this examination comprised around ten-thousand malware samples. To ensure that the tested programs don’t prioritize system protection at the cost of generating excessive false alarms, a meticulous false-positives test was conducted with the Malware Protection Test.

The Tested Products
AV-Comparatives subjected the following consumer security products to rigorous testing: Avast Free Antivirus, AVG AntiVirus Free, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Norton Antivirus Plus, Panda Free Antivirus, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Trend Micro Internet Security.

Achievements and Recognitions
A remarkable total of 11 products attained the highest award level, designated as “Advanced+.” These distinguished products include

• Avast
• AVG
• Avira
• Bitdefender
• ESET
• G DATA
• Kaspersky
• McAfee
• Microsoft
• TotalAV
• Total Defense

They demonstrated very good protection rates while maintaining low false-positive rates, showcasing their proficiency in safeguarding consumers against malware threats.

Accessing the Report
Just like all other public test reports by AV-Comparatives, the comprehensive report on the Malware Protection Test September 2023 is available for download free of charge and without the necessity for registration. The report is available on the institute’s website to delve into the in-depth findings:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/malware-protection-test-september-2023/

About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

