Attorney General Ford to Join U.S. Delegation for United Nations Human Rights Committee

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he will join the U.S. Delegation to the United Nations Human Rights Committee (HRC) in compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in Geneva, Switzerland from Oct. 17-18, 2023.

“Upholding civil and political rights is a necessary component of preventing human rights violations and a mainstay of my role as Nevada’s attorney general,” said AG Ford. “It is an honor and a privilege to join the U.S. Delegation and to highlight the work done in Nevada to uphold the rights of all residents.”

Led by Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council Michèle Taylor, U.S. delegates will present and discuss the Fifth Periodic Report regarding the implementation of rights and obligations of included in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. As part of the Delegation, which includes federal, state and local representatives, Attorney General Ford will have the opportunity to speak to the ways human rights and fundamental freedoms are being promoted and protected at the state level.

The Human Rights Committee monitors States parties' compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which to date has been ratified by 173 States parties . The Committee is made up of 18 members who are independent human rights experts drawn from around the world, who serve in their personal capacity and not as representatives of States parties.

View a full list of the U.S. Delegation and announcement from the U.S. State Department.

