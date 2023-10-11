(Subscription required) California’s law banning the sale, purchase and possession of large capacity gun magazines survived Tuesday after a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals en banc panel granted an emergency stay of a district judge’s ruling that the statute is unconstitutional.
You just read:
9th Circuit reinstates state ban on large capacity gun magazines
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.