Alexei Overchuk and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for Friendship Park in Jalal-Abad

Alexei Overchuk's speech at the 10th Russian-Kyrgyzstani Interregional Conference - New Horizons of Industrial Cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan 11 October 2023 Alexei Overchuk and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for Friendship Park in Jalal-Abad 11 October 2023

The Park of Friendship of Russian and Kyrgyz Regions to be laid out in Jalal-Abad.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Park of Friendship of Russian and Kyrgyz Regions to honour the warm and friendly bilateral relations between the countries, and planted the first trees together with members of the delegations.

The event took place as part of the business programme of the 10th Russian-Kyrgyz Interregional Conference – New Horizons of Industrial Cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, held in the city of Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan.

In his speech, Alexei Overchuk noted that the Kyrgyz Republic was a strategic partner and ally of the Russian Federation, with political dialogue established between the countries, and interregional cooperation actively developing.

“Kyrgyzstan is a strategic partner and ally of Russia in Central Asia. Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation is multifaceted and characterised by similar approaches to international and regional issues, with a focus on developing Eurasian integration processes and improving the quality of life of our people. Interregional cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan is making good progress. Trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation with the regions of Kyrgyzstan is supported by more than 80 Russian regions. Today we are holding together the 10th Russian-Kyrgyz interregional conference. In this anniversary year, we would like to start construction of the Friendship of Regions Park. Together with Mr Japarov and the delegations of regional leaders, we will plant an alley of trees here. I am confident that Friendship Park will become a favourite recreation spot, and the trees planted today will grow and become a symbol of the bonds between generations,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan - Head of the Presidential Office of Kyrgyzstan noted that the laying of the park’s time capsule is clear evidence of the friendly relations between the two countries and the historical ties of the two fraternal nations.

“I am pleased to note that our joint event, the 10th Russian-Kyrgyz interregional conference, is being held on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and begins with the ceremony to place the time capsule at Friendship Park. This is further clear evidence of the progressive development of Kyrgyzstani-Russian region-to-region ties and, in general, the strategic partnership between the two countries. The regions of Kyrgyzstan and Russia have significant potential for expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation. I am pleased to note that the Kyrgyz Republic maintains strong ties with 81 regions of the Russian Federation. More than 40 agreements have been signed, including cooperation in the trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres. There are more than 10 agreements by the two countries on establishing sister city and regions. And we will undoubtedly only strengthen and promote these dynamics,” Akylbek Japarov said.