Alexei Overchuk attends international exhibition and research conference opening ceremony in Ashgabat

10 October 2023

10 October 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk attended an international exhibition and research conference, Healthcare, Education and Sports in the Era of Reviving a Powerful State, that took place in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

Alexei Overchuk was particularly interested in the Education in Russia stand where 20 major Russia universities presented their programmes and opportunities. The Deputy Prime Minister also visited the exhibits by Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

“The leaders of Turkmenistan have a strong focus on cooperation in education and culture. Yesterday we discussed establishing a Russian-Turkmen university and today, we continue the talks. Hopefully, we will soon be able to identify the specialisations that will be available to students in Turkmenistan. The faculty will consist of Russian instructors. Naturally, the university’s study programmes will have a strong national component. We will make sure students have access to the most advanced study programmes. We expect to sign a bilateral cooperation agreement specifically on this project shortly,” the Deputy Prime Minister commented.

