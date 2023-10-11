Arab America Foundation Announces Speakers and Performers--CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit November 3-4, 2023
4th Annual Event Seeks to Redefine the Arab American Narrative
Cultivating connections carries profound importance, fostering both professional growth and social bonds, allowing us to amplify our voices within our community and reverberate across a wider society”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce its speakers for the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit on Saturday evening, November 4, 2023, at the Doubletree by Hilton Orlando Hotel at SeaWorld.
— Warren David, President, Arab America
This year, our program delves into conversations about Arab heritage, women’s empowerment, leadership, and emotional well-being, enriched by captivating cultural performances,” said Warren David, president of Arab America and co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. He went on to say, “Cultivating connections among us carries profound importance, fostering both professional growth and social bonds, allowing us to amplify our voices within our community and reverberate across the wider society.
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, empower and educate others about the Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.
List of Speakers and Performers to Date:
Dr. Adel Korkor: A dedicated healthcare innovator.
Warren David: President of Arab America.
Dr. Amal Khalil David: Director of Operations and Outreach at Arab America.
Mona Abdulla: A board trustee for Lackawanna City Schools, Abdulla empowers women and fights injustices, drawing on her multicultural upbringing and passion for Arab American and minority causes.
Sara Shouhayib Alawar: Former news anchor, Alawar spreads awareness about Arab culture and heritage through her media company.
Basma Alawee: Refugee rights champion Alawee founded WeaveTales, training refugees and immigrants in storytelling, making a national impact on refugee families through her work on the US Refugee Advisory Board.
Ahmed Al-Kadri: Yemeni-American comedian.
Stefan Ateek: A dedicated community leader, Ateek supports organizations and serves as an ambassador for Nazareth Hospital, creating positive change in the Arab American community.
Dr. Shatha Atiya: Licensed clinical and forensic psychologist.
Maria Banou: Iraqi-American Banou supports the Arab America Foundation's objectives, impacting the MENA community through her work at Deloitte and volunteering with non-profits.
Dr. Issa Batarseh: Innovator Batarseh significantly contributes to smart solar energy conversion, leading in innovative solar technologies and becoming a leader in the renewable energy sector.
Joy Batteh-Freiha: Palestinian American Batteh-Freiha advocates for Palestinian human rights and serves as Assistant Director of Marketing and Content at the University of North Florida.
Dr. Leslie Jameleh Cloud: Parkinson's Disease expert Cloud conducts groundbreaking research, earning recognition for her work on motor symptoms in PD and becoming a vital figure in the medical community.
Ameera David: Award-winning journalist.
Abe Diab: Musician Diab enriches the Arab American music scene as a keyboardist and percussionist.
Dr. Manal Fakhoury: Leadership coach Fakhoury mentors executives and assists inmates in resetting their lives, becoming a beacon of inspiration through her dedication to personal development and community service.
Nabeleh Ghareeb: Business consultant Ghareeb spearheads transformative projects for non-profit agencies.
Marwa Ghumrawi: Lebanese American Ghumrawi champions cultural dialogues and bilateral partnerships.
Nawal Hamadeh: Educational leader Hamadeh dedicates her life to education and healthcare services.
Mahbuba Hammad: Quadrilingual researcher Dr. Hammad played a pivotal role in recognizing April as Arab American Heritage Month in California.
Jamie Hyder: Lebanese-American actress Hyder integrates her heritage into her roles, raising awareness for causes like disaster relief and mental health, and combating negative stereotypes about the Middle East through her TV series development.
Noura Ismail: Economic mobility expert Ismail designs skilled migration pathways for refugees globally, advocating for refugees' rights and contributing significantly to economic mobility initiatives.
Karim Jaber: Lebanese pop vocalist.
Eynas Jarrar: Arab American advocate Jarrar organizes events to educate people about Arab culture and works on mental health issues in refugees and disease prevention programs.
Omar Kurdi: Jordanian American Kurdi excells in literature, theater, and visual arts, and promoting Arab American identity and pride in Cleveland’s Arab American community.
Nibal Malshi: Palestinian artist Malshi blends her passion for music and acting, creating impactful performances that represent the Palestinian heritage, collaborating with renowned musicians on her debut album.
Micheline Maalouf: Licensed mental health counselor.
Farah Abu Adeela (Miss Arab USA): Jordanian immigrant Adeela overcame challenges to become a model, athlete, flight attendant, translator, and healthcare manager in Chicago, inspiring others with her determination and resilience.
Jad-Évangelo Nasser: Multilingual professional.
Sali Osman: Chief Security Officer Osman empowers girls in coding and computer science, breaking barriers in the cybersecurity field.
Nano Raies: Syrian-American singer-songwriter.
Mona Sadeq-Omar: Activist Sadeq-Omar significantly contributes to non-profit organizations' activities.
Wesam Shahed: Palestinian-American Shahed advocates for criminal justice reform and youth leadership.
Simon Shaheen and Ensemble: Renowned musician Shaheen enriches global music by blending Arab music traditions with jazz and classical styles, becoming a prominent figure in the world of Arab music through his mastery of oud and violin.
Tala Shatara: Journalist and author.
Sarah Shendy: Pioneering police sergeant Shendy breaks barriers as the first Arab American Muslim female police sergeant in Ohio.
