New Crestline Fire Chief Indicted for Theft in Office

COLUMBUS – The Richland County Grand Jury returned an indictment Wednesday against the new chief of the Crestline Fire Department after investigators determined he was working full-time jobs for multiple public agencies simultaneously, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Matthew Wells faces felony counts of grand theft, theft in office, and tampering with records and a misdemeanor count of representation by a public official or employee.

The alleged theft was uncovered during an investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which received a complaint that Wells was being paid by two public entities for the same hours worked.

SIU determined Wells was employed by the Ohio Department of Education, the Springfield Township Fire Department in Richland County and the Pleasant Township Fire Department in Marion County and, at times, either claimed the same work hours for two agencies or used paid leave, including sick leave, from one while working for another.

The total alleged theft amount is $60,060.

