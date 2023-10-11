AG/DOJ Delivers Report of Examination of OLCC Cannabis Program Audit to Gov. Kotek

AG supports independent firm’s recommendation to pull audit from SOS website

In April 2023, Governor Kotek asked Attorney General Rosenblum to conduct an examination of an Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) audit prepared by then-Secretary of State Fagan’s Audits Division. Thereafter, Oregon Department of Justice engaged California-based Sjoberg Evashenk (Sjoberg) Consulting.

Sjoberg has completed the examination and produced its report.

Today, a letter confirming completion of the requested examination, along with the report, was sent by the Attorney General to Governor Kotek, Secretary of State Griffin-Valade, and Legislative leadership.