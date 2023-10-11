Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,625 in the last 365 days.

AG/DOJ Delivers Report of Examination of OLCC Cannabis Program Audit to Gov. Kotek

AG supports independent firm’s recommendation to pull audit from SOS website

In April 2023, Governor Kotek asked Attorney General Rosenblum to conduct an examination of an Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) audit prepared by then-Secretary of State Fagan’s Audits Division. Thereafter, Oregon Department of Justice engaged California-based Sjoberg Evashenk (Sjoberg) Consulting.

Sjoberg has completed the examination and produced its report.

Today, a letter confirming completion of the requested examination, along with the report, was sent by the Attorney General to Governor Kotek, Secretary of State Griffin-Valade, and Legislative leadership.

You just read:

AG/DOJ Delivers Report of Examination of OLCC Cannabis Program Audit to Gov. Kotek

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more