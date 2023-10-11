Update* New Haven Barracks/ Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5004027

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/11/23, 1155 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Oak Park, Waltham

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

MISSING PERSON: Maurice Armell

AGE: 90

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/11/23 at approximately 1155 hours, Troopers were notified of a missing person from Pine Oak Park in the Town of Waltham. Troopers responded and gathered initial information about the missing person, who was identified as Maurice Armell (90) of Waltham, Vermont. Armell was last seen earlier the same day at approximately 0730 hours at his residence. He is believed to be wearing tan pants, a white t-shirt and black sneakers. Armell is approximately 6'2" tall and approximately 220 lbs.





Armell is believed to be driving a silver 2020 Buick Enclave with Vermont registration KGP344.





This disappearance is not considered suspicious, but his family and law enforcement are concerned for his welfare. The state police encourages anyone to use/share this news release along with the attached picture to assist in finding Armell. Anyone with additional information or knowledge of Armell's whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip at online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.