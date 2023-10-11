Deadline to Apply for FEMA Assistance Extended to October 31

Vermont residents affected by July’s severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides now have until October 31 to apply for FEMA assistance.

This does not mean you should delay applying – the sooner you apply, the sooner FEMA can process your claim.

If you had storm-caused expenses and live or own a business in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham or Windsor counties, FEMA assistance can provide grants and U.S. Small Business Administration loans to help you cover temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

To apply in person, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, where FEMA and SBA specialists can answer questions, help upload documents and refer you to available resources. Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (closed Sundays) at: