2023 NBAA-BACE Report – Oct. 11

We’re less than a week away from the industry’s must-attend event of the year – the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). Gather with thousands of industry peers, experience game-changing technology and watch the future take flight Oct. 17-19 in Las Vegas. There’s still time to register for NBAA-BACE.

From international tennis superstars and philanthropic champions Stefanie Graf and Andre Agassi to Jared Isaacman, the accomplished aviator best known as commander of Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit, on Oct. 17 Day 1, to FUBU founder and "Shark Tank" personality Daymond John and aviation trailblazer Col. Nicole Malachowski on Oct. 18 Day 2, this year’s keynote sessions are can’t miss events. Read more about all the keynoters taking part in the show.

It’s a first at NBAA-BACE! Volocopter’s 2X electric AAM vehicle will conduct a series of public flights as part of the company’s testing program. Want to experience the future of on-demand transportation firsthand? Sign up for a BLADE helicopter flight from the convention center to Henderson Executive Airport (HND). And don’t miss the Emerging Technology Pavilion. Learn more about the exciting technology being showcased at NBAA-BACE.

Business aviation’s sustainability efforts will be prominent throughout the show, including an expanded Sustainability Summit highlighting the latest industry advances. Additionally, more sustainable aviation fuel will be available for operators and manufacturers participating in the show’s outdoor aircraft display. Read more about sustainability at NBAA-BACE.

