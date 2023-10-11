NBAA Announces Recipient of 2023 Cartwright Leadership Scholarship

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Oct. 11, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is pleased to announce Tara Anderson as the 2023 winner of the Jake Cartwright Leadership Scholarship, created to support candidates in the association’s Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) program.

Anderson is a QAM with FlightWorks who helps ensure quality is at the forefront of her job and believes the CAM certification is the way to help her elevate her career in business aviation and showcase her breadth of knowledge across multiple areas of aviation.

The scholarship, which is underwritten by Solarius Aviation, funds a CAM candidate, paying for all certification costs, including application fees, study guides and the exam-registration fee.

The scholarship is named in honor of Solarius Vice Chairman Jake Cartwright. The highly respected industry veteran has played a pivotal role in growing the company’s domestic and international business. A former commercial pilot and Marine Corps aviator who served in Vietnam, Cartwright previously was president and CEO of TAG Aviation USA.

“Supporting the creation of future certified aviation managers is an ideal way to recognize one of private aviation’s true pioneers,” said Solarius CEO Dan Drohan. “Jake is an extraordinary leader with an amazing story and has contributed immeasurably to our industry over the last three decades. We are excited to honor his legacy by helping aspiring CAMs who demonstrate exceptional leadership within the business aviation community. Supporting the CAM model is something Jake has always championed, and we are proud to establish this scholarship in his name.”

Launched in 2003, the CAM program is considered the gold standard in industry-sponsored aviation management certification programs. The CAM program was accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2013, becoming the first program in the aviation industry to receive this recognition.

NBAA Charities offers monetary and training scholarships for both students and aviation professionals, such as flight department managers, pilots, maintenance technicians, schedulers, dispatchers, flight attendants and flight technicians. These scholarships, which total nearly $100,000 annually, are administered by NBAA standing committees and would not be possible without the generous financial support of NBAA member donors.

