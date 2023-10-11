Submit Release
MARLOW’S TAVERN, THE WOODALL & STERLING CULINARY MANAGEMENT SWING INTO HERITAGE GOLF LINKS FOR 25TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC

Annual Tournament Drives to Raise Money for Special Olympics Georgia Athletes

GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Marlow’s Tavern, the Woodall and Sterling Culinary Management executive chef, CEO and co-founder John C. Metz invites golfers to participate in the 25th Annual Golf Classic to benefit Special Olympics Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 12. Golfers will enjoy breakfast and lunch with a full round of golf at Heritage Golf Links in Tucker, Georgia. The afternoon will conclude with an awards reception featuring live music and a silent auction where all money raised will directly benefit Special Olympics Georgia athletes.

Since 1999, Marlow’s Tavern and Sterling Culinary Management have raised more than $1.5 million for the organization. Money raised directly benefits the sports training and competition of more than 17,731 Special Olympics Georgia athletes. The event is hosted by John C. Metz, executive chef, CEO and co-founder of Marlow’s Tavern, the Woodall and Sterling Culinary Management."

