KDG Named a 2023 Best Place to Work in PA by Central Penn Business Journal & Lehigh Valley Business

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business have named KDG as one of the Best Places to Work in PA in 2023. This marks the second year in a row KDG has received this recognition. The awards are held in partnership with Best Companies Group.

Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Pennsylvania in three categories: small employer (15-99 employees), medium employer (100-249), and large employer (250 or more). Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

KDG, a professional services company headquartered in Allentown, PA, has been recognized for its hybrid work environment, commitment to continued education and personal growth, and competitive benefits, which include 100% paid healthcare, volunteer PTO days, and higher ed reimbursement. Employees are 100% US-based and represent a diverse range of experiences, skills, and backgrounds. In 2023, KDG was also named a Most Inclusive Workplace by Best Companies Group.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a Best Place to Work in PA,” says Kyle David, President & CEO of KDG. “We are a firm that holds to our values, among them honor and respect, transparent communication, humility, and excellence. Our employees embody these values every day and hold the organization accountable for doing the same. The result is an environment where employees can innovate, explore, and grow without fear.”

“This year’s 2023 Best Places to Work in PA winners make sure their teams feel appreciated, engaged and challenged. They foster a positive environment for innovative teams to thrive,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business. “These companies demonstrate consistent communication and recognize good work, important hallmarks of a great place to work. We at the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business are pleased to join the Best Companies Group in celebrating this year’s honorees.”

KDG is in good company, joining over 140 other small, medium, and large Pennsylvania companies on this distinguished list. The final rankings will be announced at a December 7 awards ceremony in Lancaster, PA.

What Makes KDG a Best Place to Work?