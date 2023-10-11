TRAFFIC ADVISORY: SNALLYGASTER

On Friday, October 13 thru Sunday, October 15, 2023, the Snallygaster event will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be closed to vehicular traffic and posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. until Monday, October 15, 2023 to 2:00 a.m.:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between of 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.