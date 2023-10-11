Emerald Ash Borer Found in Cass County

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in Cass County for the first time. There are now 45 counties in the state, including Cass, with EAB.

An MDA employee noticed a cluster of ash trees near Remer with suspected signs of EAB. The employee was able to find EAB larvae and collect samples. Federal identification confirmed emerald ash borer.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae, and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, EAB tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.

Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Cass County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine for an eastern portion of the county, which limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area. The south and east side of the quarantine is the county border. The northern edge of the quarantine follows Minnesota Highway 200 west to County Road 129, County Road 129 south to County Road 7, and County Road 7 west to Minnesota Highway 84. The western border of the quarantine is Minnesota Highway 84 to County Road 79 and east to the county line (SEE MAP).

The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Cass County will be held on November 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Emerald Ash Borer Virtual Informational Meeting:

November 9, 2023

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab

The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Cass County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine now through November 27, 2023, and recommends adopting the quarantine on November 29, 2023. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting:

Kimberly Thielen Cremers

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert Street North

St. Paul, MN 55155

Kimberly.TCremers@state.mn.us

There is more EAB information on the MDA website.

###

Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us