Release Date: October 11, 2023 New York State Department of Transportation to Host Hybrid Public Meeting on Troy-Menands Bridge Public May Attend In-Person at HVCC or via Zoom on October 26 The New York State Department of Transportation will host the final public meeting for the Troy-Menands Bridge study on Thursday evening, October 26. NYSDOT will present study findings and gather feedback on the potential replacement of the Troy-Menands Bridge, which carries State Route 378 over the Hudson River between Rensselaer and Albany counties. The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College on the first floor of the Bulmer Telecommunications Building, located at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy. Alternatively, members of the public may attend the live meeting remotely via Zoom by registering at https://bit.ly/3Qua8lz. This is the third and final public meeting as part of the Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study the Department is conducting in conjunction with the Capital Region Transportation Council and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) regarding a potential replacement or rehabilitation of the bridge, which opened in 1933 and connects the Village of Menands and the Town of Colonie in Albany County with the South Troy neighborhood of the City of Troy in Rensselaer County. The hybrid public meeting will provide a formal presentation of the PEL study findings, including bridge alignments that will be recommended for further investigation and engineering. The draft PEL report for the bridge will be discussed and made available, with public comments accepted for 30 days following the October 26 meeting. To submit written comments please contact Susan Olsen, NYSDOT Project Manager, 50 Wolf Road, Albany, NY 12232, susan.olsen@dot.ny.gov or call (518) 457-8197. If a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in the meeting please contact our office. The facility is accessible. For more information about study and its purpose and need, please visit www.dot.ny.gov/troymenandsbridge. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany. ###