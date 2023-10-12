EPC Space Announces Grand Opening of Andover, MA Facility Showcasing Groundbreaking Radiation Hardened GaN Technology
EPC Space's Andover, MA facility hosts a Grand Opening to showcase radiation-hardened power solutions for space & and high-reliability applications.
EPC Space is proud to be at the forefront of providing radiation hardened GaN solutions for power conversion to the aerospace industry and beyond,”ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Space announces the Grand Opening of their new facility in Andover, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to join the EPC Space team for a day of activities that will explore the possibilities that GaN presents to significantly outperform silicon-based devices and enable higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lightweight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions. Radiation hardened (rad hard) GaN improves the performance of power supplies for satellites and space mission equipment, motor drives for robotics, instrumentation and reaction wheels, lidar for autonomous navigation and docking, and deep space probes.
Event Highlights
· Registration and Welcome Reception (11:30 AM – 12:00 PM): Start the day with a warm welcome and enjoy a welcome reception. Guests will receive drink tickets for the upcoming Cocktail Reception and an automatic entry into an exciting raffle.
· Opening Remarks by Bel Lazar, CEO (12:00 PM – 12:15 PM): Get a glimpse into EPC Space's remarkable journey and accomplishments as CEO, Bel Lazar, officially opens the event.
· Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (12:15 PM): Witness the ceremonial opening of our new facility.
· Tours and Product Showcase (12:15 PM – 2:00 PM): Explore our facility with guided tours. Immerse yourself in a product showcase and demonstrations, featuring a dedicated Applications table hosted by EPC Space engineers. They will be available to answer questions and demonstrate real-world applications such as DC-DC, POL, and motor control.
· GaN Power Devices and Applications Book Signing by Dr. Alex Lidow (2:30 PM – 3:30 PM): Take this opportunity to meet with Dr. Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC, and author of "GaN Power Devices and Applications," who will be available to sign copies.
· One-on-One Meetings (15 Min) with EPC Space Staff (2:30 PM – 5:00 PM): Connect with EPC Space experts for personalized discussions and insights into rad hard GaN technology.
· Closing Remarks (4:00 PM)
· Raffle (4:30 PM): Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes during the raffle.
· Cocktail Reception (2:30 PM – 5:00 PM): Network with fellow attendees and the EPC Space team during the Cocktail Reception.
To attend send an RSVP by October 18, 2023 to info@epc.space
“EPC Space is proud to be at the forefront of providing radiation hardened GaN solutions for power conversion to the aerospace industry and beyond,” said Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space. “We are happy to invite our customers and partners to be a part of this event and see first-hand how our technology is shaping the future of high reliability applications”.
About EPC Space
EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.
Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications including power supplies, light detection and ranging (lidar), motor drive, and ion thrusters.
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
