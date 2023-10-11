Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,702 in the last 365 days.

Sweden’s aid to Palestine suspended

SWEDEN, October 11 - Published

In response to the attacks against Israel by the terrorist organisation Hamas, the Government will suspend aid to Palestine until further notice. At the same time, Sida will be instructed to conduct a review of aid to Palestine and report on this by 1 December 2023. Humanitarian aid will not be affected by the suspension.

The Government unreservedly condemns the attacks on Israel carried out by the terrorist organisation Hamas. In response to the attacks, the Government will instruct Sida to conduct a review of aid to Palestine to ensure that no Swedish funds go to actors that do not unconditionally condemn Hamas, that commit violence, threaten or encourage violence against the State of Israel or its population, or pursue an antisemitic agenda, nor to people associated with such actors. The review will be conducted by the Government with the help of Sida and other relevant actors. At the same time, the Government will also consider how control mechanisms can be strengthened to ensure that tax funds do not go to the wrong actors.

In addition, the Government intends to bring forward the strategy report on Palestine, in which the direction of future development cooperation with Palestine will be presented. The Government will also work to ensure that similar reviews are undertaken by the World Bank, at which Sweden has a seat on the Board of Governors.

Humanitarian aid, which is guided by the humanitarian principles, will not be affected by this suspension.

You just read:

Sweden’s aid to Palestine suspended

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more