Sweden’s aid to Palestine suspended

In response to the attacks against Israel by the terrorist organisation Hamas, the Government will suspend aid to Palestine until further notice. At the same time, Sida will be instructed to conduct a review of aid to Palestine and report on this by 1 December 2023. Humanitarian aid will not be affected by the suspension.

The Government unreservedly condemns the attacks on Israel carried out by the terrorist organisation Hamas. In response to the attacks, the Government will instruct Sida to conduct a review of aid to Palestine to ensure that no Swedish funds go to actors that do not unconditionally condemn Hamas, that commit violence, threaten or encourage violence against the State of Israel or its population, or pursue an antisemitic agenda, nor to people associated with such actors. The review will be conducted by the Government with the help of Sida and other relevant actors. At the same time, the Government will also consider how control mechanisms can be strengthened to ensure that tax funds do not go to the wrong actors.

In addition, the Government intends to bring forward the strategy report on Palestine, in which the direction of future development cooperation with Palestine will be presented. The Government will also work to ensure that similar reviews are undertaken by the World Bank, at which Sweden has a seat on the Board of Governors.

Humanitarian aid, which is guided by the humanitarian principles, will not be affected by this suspension.