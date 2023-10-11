MEDIA ADVISORY: VSP to release additional information regarding person of interest in Honoree Fleming killing

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Vermont State Police to release additional information regarding person of interest in Honoree Fleming killing

What: The Vermont State Police will hold a media availability to release additional information regarding a person of interest who was seen on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail in Castleton around the time 77-year-old Honoree Fleming was fatally shot on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 5, 2023.

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

Where: Castleton Police Department, 273 Vermont Route 30, Castleton, Vermont.

Online: VSP will live-stream the news conference on Facebook, FB.com/VermontStatePolice, and provide a news release with the same information Wednesday afternoon.

- 30 -