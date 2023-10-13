Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,707 in the last 365 days.

Web Comic Breathes New Life into Classic Horror Icons

Orlok visual press release - Copyright Mike Gagnon 2023

"Orlok" created by Mike Gagnon, based on the work of F.W. Marnau.

Comics veteran Mike Gagnon is breathing new life into classic horror characters in a new web comic simply titled "Orlok".

It's a character rich with potential. There are literally centuries of back story not yet told for this character.”
— Mike Gagnon
ST. CATHARINES, ON, CANADA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comics veteran Mike Gagnon is breathing new life into classic horror characters in a new web comic simply titled "Orlok".

"It's a character rich with potential." says the author. "There are literally centuries of back story not yet told for this character."

The horror series centers around classic film character, Count Orlok, created by F.W. Marnau for "Nosferatu", one of the earliest vampire horror movies ever made.

The series follows the title character as he amasses wealth, influence and victims in 18th century Europe.

The strip promises a supporting cast drawn from classic horror literature and the public domain, with unexpected adaptations.

“I'm really looking forward to building a compelling and creepy world and adding my take on some of histories most frightening characters.” Gagnon added. “If readers like and support it, this will be the foundation of an ongoing and growing universe.”

Gagnon teases another famous characters, such as Bram Stoker's Dracula and characters from the Fables comic book universe, created by Bill Willingham, which recently became public domain, may show up in ongoing story lines as well.

Supporters can download the entire first chapter now, with new chapters uploaded every 60 days. FREE sample pages are published weekly. Both can be found at www.mikegagnon.ca.

Mike Gagnon
Artist Mike Gagnon
mike@mikegagnon.ca
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Web Comic Breathes New Life into Classic Horror Icons

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more