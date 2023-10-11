Hurricane Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Brooks County

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Brooks County to serve Hurricane Idalia survivors from Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.



DRCs are dedicated, accessible and established locations where specialists from FEMA’s Individual Assistance program can help survivors face to face. Highly trained specialists assist survivors through the recovery process, explaining the types of assistance available from FEMA, such as housing and other needs assistance.



The Brooks DRC is located at:

Brooks County Agriculture Building

400 E. Courtland Ave.

Quitman, GA 31643



Other centers are located at:

Cook County Extension Services

206 E. Ninth St.

Adel, GA 31620



Lowndes County Civic Center

2108 E. Hill Ave.

Valdosta, GA 31601



All DRCs are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.



Some of the services offered at a DRC include:

Applying for assistance

Reviewing application status updates

Clarification of any written correspondence for FEMA

Guidance about disaster recovery and eligibility

Collecting and scanning new information or documents needed for case files



In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), other state and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available at the DRC to assist survivors.



You do not need to visit a DRC to apply



It is not necessary to visit a DRC to apply for assistance. You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.



The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Nov. 6, 2023.



For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738, follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.