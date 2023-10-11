Media Advisory: NBAA-BACE Sustainability Summit to Focus on Innovation Toward a Net-Zero Carbon Future

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Oct. 11, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) will host the 2023 Business Aviation Sustainability Summit in Las Vegas this month, convening leaders to discuss progress on decarbonization, the transformational technologies that will deepen emissions reductions, policies that could support efforts and challenges the industry faces as it continues its push to reach net-zero emissions.

The summit will take place October 17-18 as a centerpiece of the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), being held at the Las Vegas Convention and Henderson Executive Airport.

The summit comes as the business aviation sector continues to rapidly advance low-carbon technologies, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and invest in pioneering propulsion systems – including electric, hybrid and hydrogen technologies – while also moving forward with development of and advanced air mobility transport.

The summit will feature topics and speakers that will not only inform but also shine a light on misperceptions about some industry efforts.

On Tuesday, October 17, the first day of the summit:

A panel from the aviation sector will speak about the critical role young professionals play in helping the industry to meet environmental goals and moving to the next level. Time: 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Visionaries in propulsion will discuss the future of hybrid and electric flight at an invitation-only Newsmakers Luncheon. Time: 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Industry leaders and regulators will discuss the rapid development of Advanced Air Mobility technologies, and how they benefit urban and rural communities. Time: 2:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 18, the summit’s second day:

NBAA will host an invitation-only Newsmakers Luncheon with a panel of government and business leaders discussing the industry’s plan for achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Time: 12 p.m–1:30 p.m.

Industry experts will convene a panel to discuss how environmental policies, including in Europe and the U.S., may impact the industry. Time: 1 p.m.–2 p.m.

Industry leaders who are laying the groundwork for on-demand air mobility will discuss plans underway for new types of ground infrastructure, in-flight navigation, community perception and more. Time: 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

A Fact vs. Fiction panel will present an honest conversation about the aspects of environmental sustainability, and how to communicate that conversation. Time: 4 p.m.–5 p.m.

In addition to the agenda, sustainability is embedded into the convention as a whole.

Aircraft flying into Las Vegas’ three airports for NBAA-BACE will have an opportunity to fuel up with SAF, an innovation that can reduce aviation net-carbon emissions by up to 80%.

NBAA has taken steps to make the event one the most environmentally sustainable trade shows in the world. This includes efforts to cut the amount of material produced and electricity consumed during NBAA-BACE. NBAA has also eliminated plastic water bottles at the convention in favor of recycled and repurposed products, using renewable energy to power the convention and purchasing carbon offsets that invest in projects verified to reduce emissions.

The association continues to encourage members and suppliers to reduce their environmental impact at the event, and take the Sustainability Pledge to commit to reducing the carbon and waste they will generate at NBAA-BACE.

Learn more about the sustainability efforts at NBAA-BACE.

