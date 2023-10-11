Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and Attorney General’s Office Caution Against Fraudulent Unemployment Websites  

BOSTON — Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell and Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones are cautioning Massachusetts residents looking for information on unemployment insurance (UI) or to access their account on the UI Online system against fraudulent third-parties, websites, and scams.

Claimants may inadvertently come across unofficial third-party websites or “mimic sites” that look similar to the UI Online website but have no affiliation with the Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) and are likely part of a phishing scam. AG Campbell and Secretary Jones are warning claimants that any details provided on those websites are not secure and can be used by scammers to divert payment to a new bank account.

“In light of these ongoing scams, we encourage anyone looking for information on employment insurance or trying to access their online account to remain vigilant. That means monitoring your account, being mindful of fraudulent links, and reporting suspicious activity,” said AG Campbell. “The AG’s Office will continue to support DUA in sharing information and resources for consumers.”

“DUA takes fraudulent claims seriously and we are working closely with state and federal law enforcement agencies to protect claimants’ information and to remove these fraudulent websites,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development. “As an important reminder, claimants should make sure they are using the official Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance website, Mass.gov/DUA, to conduct any transaction with the DUA.”

Claimants can use the following tips to avoid fraud and to help protect their online profiles and account information:

Avoid using any unofficial third-party websites, especially those that end in .com to ensure that their personal and financial information is protected.

Check your UI profile information often (at least 1x per week), this includes your log-in, password, name, contact information.

Be alert to any unknown email sources containing links. Never click on a link unless you are expecting one or you know the sender and recognize the email address – this may be a phishing scheme to obtain access to your computer.

Create security credentials that you will remember but are hard for others to guess. Do not give your security credentials to ANYONE – DUA will never contact you asking for that information.

Responses to requests from DUA should only be uploaded through claimant's secure accounts at https://uionline.detma.org/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX or https://ui-cares-act.mass.gov/PUA/_/ .

Report any changes or suspicious activity involving your UI claim immediately to DUA by calling (877) 626-6800 .

Monitor communications from DUA often in case you receive a message that a change has been made to your account or to make you aware of an ongoing scheme that has affected claims or warnings from other UI agencies.

DUA WILL NOT ask you to verify your eligibility for unemployment benefits, or for personal information by email, phone, or text message. If you receive an email, phone call, or text message and you are unsure if it came from DUA, contact us at (877) 626-6800 .

If you notice that your payment or contact information has been changed without your knowledge, make sure to change it back to the original information and report those discrepancies or changes not made by you immediately to the DUA by calling (877) 626-6800 .

If you believe someone is using your identity to falsely claim unemployment benefits, please complete our secured form here to alert us.

Customers who have concerns about potential scams can contact the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation by calling the Consumer Hotline at (617) 973-8787, or toll-free in MA at (888) 283-3757.

For the latest DUA updates and information, visit Mass.gov/DUA or follow the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development on X (formerly Twitter) @MassLWD and LinkedIn.

Consumers looking to report a scam or have concerns are encouraged to file a complaint on the AG’s website.

###