EMU Department of Fine Arts Education Academic Staff Member to Give a Recital at Bellapais Monastery

As part of the 21st International Northern Cyprus Music Festival, Dr. Atakan Sarı, academic staff member at the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Fine Arts Education Department will be performing a piano-cello recital alongside Yiğit Tan, a cellist from the Ankara Presidential Symphony Orchestra. The recital is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 17 October, 2023, at 8:30 PM at Bellapais Monastery, and is expected to attract significant interest from art enthusiasts.

During the recital, pieces by J. S. Bach, L. Beethoven, F. Chopin, and Senay Uğurlu will be performed. Detailed information about the recital can be received via the following phone numbers: 0542 852 23 85 or 0533 870 05 93.