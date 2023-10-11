DHEC Highlights Education, Safety for Fire Prevention Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 11, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — To celebrate Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8-14, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is spotlighting the importance of fire education and cooking safety.

DHEC is responsible for ensuring fire safety standards at South Carolina’s licensed health care facilities, such as hospitals and long-term care facilities. The Division of Fire & Life Safety conducts routine fire and life safety surveys at more than 1,200 DHEC-licensed facilities statewide to oversee their continued compliance with applicable standards and regulations.

“Our team is dedicated to preventing fires in health care facilities by ensuring code compliance and education,” said Darryl McAlhany, DHEC Fire and Life Safety program manager. “As always, we’d also like to thank all our health care facility staff for their commitment to fire safety.”

As part of Fire Prevention Week, DHEC’s Division of Fire and Life Safety held a fire safety demonstration for employees Monday, Oct. 9. Participants received hands-on training about the proper way to choose and activate a fire extinguisher and received literature on home fire safety tips from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

NFPA’s theme for the 2023 Fire Prevention Week is, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths, accounting for 49% of home fires.

Tips for safe cooking:

Never leave in use cooking appliances unattended.

Keep combustibles such as dish clothes, oven mitts and food packaging away from heat sources.

Keep children at least 3 feet away from heat sources by establishing a kid-free zone around the stove or where hot food or drink is prepared.

Don’t attempt to move a burning pot or pan.

Smother flames by covering them with a lid and allow to cool.

For more information on NFPA Fire Prevention Week, visit nfpa.org/fpw.

