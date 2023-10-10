Alexei Overchuk held a meeting of co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation

RUSSIA, October 10 - The IGC co-chairs considered current issues related to trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan.

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, hosted a meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. The meeting was attended by representatives of related organisations, ministries and agencies from both countries.

The participants considered prospects for an expanded partnership in the fuel and energy sector, transport, logistics, industry, culture, the humanitarian sphere, and other areas.

The co-chairs stressed that their countries’ bilateral cooperation was developing dynamically and consistently on a mutually beneficial and equitable basis. According to them, the entire system of relations between Russia and Turkmenistan has considerable potential for further advancement.

“Russia and Turkmenistan have established very close contacts. Russian delegations often visit Ashgabat; this is my third visit this year, and each time it generates an impetus for our cooperation. We at the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation regard these meetings as an opportunity for the agencies to report on their performance, identify bottlenecks or problems requiring the co-chairs’ attention, and get our support. This is why these meetings are so important. My colleague, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and I have considered the entire range of issues, discussed everything in detail for over three hours, and made much progress in preparing the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation,” Alexei Overchuk said following the meeting.