Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,911 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk held a meeting of co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation

RUSSIA, October 10 - The IGC co-chairs considered current issues related to trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan.

Alexei Overchuk held a meeting of co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation

Alexei Overchuk held a meeting of co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation

10 October 2023

Alexei Overchuk held a meeting of co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation

Alexei Overchuk held a meeting of co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation

10 October 2023

Alexei Overchuk held a meeting of co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, hosted a meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. The meeting was attended by representatives of related organisations, ministries and agencies from both countries.

The participants considered prospects for an expanded partnership in the fuel and energy sector, transport, logistics, industry, culture, the humanitarian sphere, and other areas. 

The co-chairs stressed that their countries’ bilateral cooperation was developing dynamically and consistently on a mutually beneficial and equitable basis. According to them, the entire system of relations between Russia and Turkmenistan has considerable potential for further advancement.  

“Russia and Turkmenistan have established very close contacts. Russian delegations often visit Ashgabat; this is my third visit this year, and each time it generates an impetus for our cooperation. We at the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation regard these meetings as an opportunity for the agencies to report on their performance, identify bottlenecks or problems requiring the co-chairs’ attention, and get our support. This is why these meetings are so important. My colleague, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and I have considered the entire range of issues, discussed everything in detail for over three hours, and made much progress in preparing the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation,” Alexei Overchuk said following the meeting.  

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk held a meeting of co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more