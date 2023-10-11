Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,919 in the last 365 days.

Exhibitions on water, waste treatment open in HCM City

VIETNAM, October 11 -  

HCM CITY — The 14th International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Exhibition (Vietwater) and Việt Nam Exhibition on Waste Treatment and Environment Technology (WETV) opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

Vietwater has brought together more than 450 leading manufacturers and distributors of equipment and machinery and technologies for water supply, drainage and wastewater treatment from 25 countries and territories such as the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Turkey, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, and Israel.

They are meant for use for water treatment, monitoring, management, and supply, wastewater, industrial and urban waste and sludge treatment, ultra-pure and bottled water production, desalination and demineralisation, disinfection and biological pollution control, natural treatment, and others.

The event also features international pavilions for the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, and China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, BT Tee, general manager of Informa Markets Vietnam, the organiser, said: “To ensure sustainable efficiency of industrial, urban water management and irrigation, technological innovation for water and wastewater treatment is the first step we need to achieve.

“This is also the mission of Vietwater 2023 as it brings the most advanced water and waste treatment solutions from around the world.

“Alongside the showcase, sharing knowledge from leading industry experts and networking sessions help businesses overcome challenges they face.”

As a country with a growing agricultural sector, Việt Nam plays an important role in global food security.

Over 80 per cent of its water resources is used for agriculture.

A business matching programme at  the expo will connect potential customers with over 450 global suppliers.

An international conference on “Accelerating On-Demand Innovations for Smart Water Governance” will feature leading experts in water resources management from both domestic and international institutions.

A co-located event with Vietwater since 2018, WETV showcases advanced and sustainable solutions for waste treatment, environment, and transportation.

It facilitates the transfer of environmental technologies and solutions aimed at minimising waste for sustainable development.

A seminar on "Waste Minimization Policies and Solutions Towards Circular Economy in Việt Nam” will also be held at the expo.

The two events, on at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until October 13. — VNS

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Exhibitions on water, waste treatment open in HCM City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more