Exhibitions on water, waste treatment open in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 14th International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Exhibition (Vietwater) and Việt Nam Exhibition on Waste Treatment and Environment Technology (WETV) opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

Vietwater has brought together more than 450 leading manufacturers and distributors of equipment and machinery and technologies for water supply, drainage and wastewater treatment from 25 countries and territories such as the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Turkey, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, and Israel.

They are meant for use for water treatment, monitoring, management, and supply, wastewater, industrial and urban waste and sludge treatment, ultra-pure and bottled water production, desalination and demineralisation, disinfection and biological pollution control, natural treatment, and others.

The event also features international pavilions for the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, and China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, BT Tee, general manager of Informa Markets Vietnam, the organiser, said: “To ensure sustainable efficiency of industrial, urban water management and irrigation, technological innovation for water and wastewater treatment is the first step we need to achieve.

“This is also the mission of Vietwater 2023 as it brings the most advanced water and waste treatment solutions from around the world.

“Alongside the showcase, sharing knowledge from leading industry experts and networking sessions help businesses overcome challenges they face.”

As a country with a growing agricultural sector, Việt Nam plays an important role in global food security.

Over 80 per cent of its water resources is used for agriculture.

A business matching programme at the expo will connect potential customers with over 450 global suppliers.

An international conference on “Accelerating On-Demand Innovations for Smart Water Governance” will feature leading experts in water resources management from both domestic and international institutions.

A co-located event with Vietwater since 2018, WETV showcases advanced and sustainable solutions for waste treatment, environment, and transportation.

It facilitates the transfer of environmental technologies and solutions aimed at minimising waste for sustainable development.

A seminar on "Waste Minimization Policies and Solutions Towards Circular Economy in Việt Nam” will also be held at the expo.

The two events, on at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until October 13. — VNS