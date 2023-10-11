Paraguay's Largest REDD+ Initiative, Chaco Vivo, Takes Center Stage at Carbon Market Forum
Paraguay’s Environmental Ministry hosts the first Carbon Market Experiences forum and highlights Project Chaco Vivo.ASUNCIóN, PARAGUAY, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atenil Paraguay, the leading force and project proponent behind the Chaco Vivo REDD+ initiative in Paraguay, participated in a compelling panel discussion, unveiling the intricate layers of the Carbon Market Experiences in the country. This panel was integral to the "Carbon Markets and Environmental Services Certificates" workshop organized by the Environment and Sustainable Development Ministry (MADES in Spanish) on October 6th.
The event provided a platform for Atenil Paraguay to display the unique characteristics and guiding philosophy of the largest REDD+ project in Paraguay, Chaco Vivo. The session captivated the audience, as Chaco Vivo's authorities presented the project's strategies and achievements. Participants' warm reception and high level of interest evidenced the project's importance and impact on the country and the world.
This assembly underscores the indispensable role of such strategic meetings in fortifying partnerships between key stakeholders from the private and public sectors. Furthermore, it strengthens the sustained advancement and resilience of the carbon sector in Paraguay.
The Chaco Vivo Project represents Atenil Paraguay’s dedication to spearheading environmental progression and amplifying regional sustainability. Spanning 187,916 hectares (over 1,800 square kilometers) in the Paraguayan Chaco, the project safeguards one of the area's last continuous private forests, marking its conservation as a priority of enormous significance. At the same time, Chaco Vivo aims to impact 14 indigenous communities, rural centers and cities like Puerto Casado, with a robust social program based on the 17 SDGs of the United Nations. With transparency in their processes and continuous monitoring, those responsible for Chaco Vivo assured that the project will present real and measurable positive results.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Nicole Thiessen
nthiessen@atenil.com.py
+595985498304
About Atenil Paraguay
Atenil is a company that owns large properties in the Paraguayan Chaco, and is developing green projects that allow sustainable use of these lands and that are beneficial for the company, for the people and for the environment.
About Chaco Vivo REDD+
Chaco Vivo is the magnum opus of REDD+ projects in Paraguay, embodying a symphony of environmental preservation, sustainable development, and community upliftment. Spread across 187,917 hectares of the Paraguayan Chaco, the project is a sanctuary of biodiversity and symbolizes the future of green business through production in harmony with the forest and providing communities with enormous benefits that will allow their development and better quality of life.
Sebastián Cantero
Atenil Paraguay
+595 981 404825
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube